Canadian consulate suspends travel to China for Hong Kong staff

Pompeo says the US message on Huawei is clear. Trump's words say...

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou, who is under house arrest in Canada and facing extradition to America, is not a bargaining chip in the trade...

Technology

Stuck between EU leaders and Trump, Boris Johnson could have an...

Boris Johnson will be meeting President Donald Trump to discuss a potential post-Brexit trade deal just as he tries to court EU leaders for a new withdrawal agreement.

World Politics

'Yield curve' economist sees 'pretty high' chance of a recession

Arturo Estrella has a message for recession naysayers: It could hit sooner than you think.

Markets

Hong Kong accountants join protests, but they're 'civilized and...

Accountants in Hong Kong took to the streets on Friday to call for the government to accept five demands of the people, including the complete withdrawal of a now-suspended...

China Politics

South Korea is scrapping a security deal with Japan — here's why...

Recent trade friction between the two Asian powerhouses has morphed into a dispute with political implications that go far beyond the region.

Asia Politics

Fed's Powell will find it hard not to rock markets with his...

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell faces the tough challenge of presenting a unified voice on Fed policy from the most divided Fed in years.

Market Insider

Texas ransomware attacks show big gaps in cyber defenses — expect...

Local governments commonly share single service providers, making many vulnerable at once. On top of this, ransomware has often been used to mask more targeted, malicious...

Technology

Italy elections look likely as experts cast doubt on a new...

The unlikely alliance would in theory enjoy a relatively comfortable majority in the parliament's lower house but would rely on a handful of sympathetic but unaligned...

Europe Politics

Another Asian central bank cuts rates, analysts say the region...

Bank Indonesia on Thursday cut its key policy rate by 25 basis points to 5.5% to support growth amid an increasingly fragile global economy.

Central Banks

Asia stocks rose as Japan-South Korea tensions escalate; yuan...

Meanwhile, investors look ahead to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at a yearly central banking symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Asia Markets

Could you start a company with your other half? These couples...

The office has long been a breeding ground for budding romances. But actively going into business with your other half is another thing entirely.

Success

Salesforce shares rise on revenue beat and increased forecast

Salesforce released its first earnings report since its $15.3 billion acquisition of Tableau Software, the company's largest deal ever.

Technology
China Politics

Canadian consulate suspends travel to China for Hong Kong staff

Key Points
  • The Canadian Consulate in Hong Kong said on Friday it has suspended travel to mainland China for local staff.
  • This comes just days after an employee of the city's British Consulate was confirmed to have been detained in China.
  • The Canadian Consulate, in an email to Reuters, did not provide a reason for the travel restrictions.
A view of a Canadian National Flag in Edmonton's downtown on September 11, 2018, in Canada.
Artur Widak | NurPhoto | Getty Images

The Canadian Consulate in Hong Kong said on Friday it has suspended travel to mainland China for local staff, just days after an employee of the city's British Consulate was confirmed to have been detained in China.

The Canadian Consulate, in an email to Reuters, did not provide a reason for the travel restrictions.

On Wednesday, China's foreign ministry confirmed that Simon Cheng, an employee of the British mission, had been detained in the border city of Shenzhen neighboring Hong Kong. 

Hong Kong has been gripped by anti-government protests for weeks, with China accusing Britain and other Western countries of meddling in its affairs.

Canada has warned increased screening of travelers' digital devices had been reported at border crossings between mainland China and Hong Kong, as anti-government protests in the Chinese-controlled territory head into their 12th week.

The Canadian government updated its entry and exit guidance for China on its website to include the advisory on Thursday.

China warned Ottawa not to meddle in Hong Kong's affairs.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday that Canada was paying close attention to events in Hong Kong, and called for restraint and respect for human rights.

Hong Kong has been rocked by protests for nearly three months, and the city is bracing for further demonstrations and a "stress test" of the city's international airport at the weekend.

The protests, which escalated in June over a now-suspended bill that would allow criminal suspects in Hong Kong to be extradited to mainland China for trial, have grown into wider calls for political freedom.