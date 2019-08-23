Everything we learned at D23's Disney+ panel

Trump said he will raise tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese goods to 30% and hike duties on another $300 billion in products to 15%.Politicsread more
The European Union will respond in kind if the U.S. imposes tariffs on France over digital tax plan, EU chief Donald Tusk told G-7.
Stocks dropped after Donald Trump ordered that U.S. manufacturers find alternatives to their operations in China.
The final week of August could be highly volatile as markets fret over the economy and the latest developments in trade wars.
Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida said Friday that the global economy has deteriorated in the past month.
The latest escalation in the trade war ups the odds the economy will fall into recession and that the Fed will aggressively cut rates.
Here are the products that stand to be the most affected by China's new tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. goods.
"We don't need China and, frankly, would be far better off without them," Trump tweeted.
Recent trade friction between the two Asian powerhouses has morphed into a dispute with political implications that go far beyond the region.
"My only question is, who is our bigger enemy, Jay Powell or Chairman Xi?" Trump wrote amid a series of tweets that rattled markets Friday.
"I would love this to be clarified. We come to a deal on trade, boy, this market is up 10 to 15%, but without it's going to be worrisome," Jeremy Siegel says.
Disney is set to reveal new information about its upcoming streaming service's shows and films during its Disney+ panel at D23 Expo in Anaheim, California.
The video streaming service will go live on November 12 and draw on Disney's deep catalog of content and offer up new shows featuring favorite characters from "Monsters Inc." to Marvel to "Star Wars."
The service will cost subscribers $6.99 per month, or $69.99 per year, which is at the high end of what many analysts had expected. For attendees at D23, Disney is offering $23 off per year for three years.
In the first year of its service, Disney+ will have the entire collection of Pixar films, animated classics, Marvel and Star Wars, Kevin Mayer, chairman of direct-to-consumer, said during the panel.
Disney has said it expects it will spend about $1 billion in 2020 on original content for the platform and $2 billion by 2024.
Disney+ will be home to more than 5,000 episodes of content from The Disney Channel as well as more than 100 Disney Channel Original Movies, Gary Marsh, head of Disney Channel, said during the panel.
The company announced Friday that it will be launching a "Lizzie McGuire" show on the streaming service and will bring back Hillary Duff in the starring role. Lizzie is now nearing age 30, working in New York and still dealing with that pesky animated Lizzie.
Additionally, the company will release a new "Phineas and Ferb" movie called "Candace Against the Universe," as well as all of past episodes of the show.
"High School Musical The Musical The Series" will also debut on Disney+. The show revolves around the students attending the high school in which "High School Musical" was filmed putting on a production of "High School Musical."
"Forky Asks a Question" is one of several new original Pixar series coming to Disney+. The show is a series of shorts in which Forky, the new character from "Toy Story 4" asks questions about the world around him.
"Monsters at Work" is a show based on "Monster's Inc." It's a work-based comedy set at Monsters Inc. Ben Feldman voices the lead character Tyler Tuskman, a scarer who arrives to his first day at work to discover that the company had swapped from scream power to laugh power.
Kevin Feige, head of Marvel, said "Avengers: Endgame" will be available to stream on Disney+ on Dec. 11.
From the minds of the Marvel creators comes an animated series called "What If." It will explore hypothetical questions like: what would have happened if Peggy Carter had been given the super serum instead of Steve Rogers?
Almost the entire cast of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will lend their voices to their characters in the series.
One of Marvel's four live-action series is called "Loki." The series will answer where Loki went after stealing the Tesseract from "Avengers: Endgame" and will take place over the course of six hours.
"The Loki story has just begun," Feige teased.
"The Falcon and The Winter Soldier" will explore the past and future of both characters as well as reintroduce Sharon Carter, Peggy Carter's neice. A new character appearing in the series is John Walker, played by Wyatt Russell, Feige teased. The series will launch in the Fall of 2020.
"WandaVision" is a TV show billed as part classic sitcom and part epic Marvel adventure. Still, not much is known about exactly what the premise will entail. Elizabeth Olsen has described it as "wacky fun" while Paul Bettany has said that writing is "extraordinary."
Kat Dennings will reprise her role as Darcy Lewis and Randall Park will reprise his role as Agent Jimmy Wu from "AntMan and the Wasp," "WandaVision," Feige disclosed Friday.
Kathryn Hahn will appear as the "nosy neighbor" that lives next door.
Feige also announced three new shows: "Ms. Marvel," "Moon Knight" and "She Hulk."
Unscripted shows are another big part of Disney+'s original content.
The company is coming out with "One Day at Disney," a series with more than 50 short videos ranging from 4 to 7 minutes. These episodes profile a single person and their job. Episodes will be doled out on a weekly basis.
A docu-series following Jeff Goldblum is also coming to the platform. The show will follow Goldblum as he explores mundane objects and reveals scientific and historical information about things from tattoos and ice cream to RVs and denim. "The World According to Jeff Goldblum" will have 12 episodes.
"Encore!" is a show hosted by Kristen Bell brings together old high school classmates to create original theatrical performances.
Disney+ will also be home to a number of original feature films. A live-action film remake of "Lady and the Tramp" will be exclusively available on the platform.
"Noelle," a Christmas film starring Anna Kendrick as the daughter of Santa Claus, is set to arrive on the platform on launch day. Noelle goes on a mission to find her brother, who is next in line to be Santa, after he panics and leaves the North Pole.
Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy spoke during the panel Friday. She said the new season of "Star Wars: Clones Wars" would debut in February 2020.
Kennedy also introduced Alan Tudyk and Diego Luna, who will reprise their roles as K2-SO and Cassian Andor from "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," in a yet untitled prequel show. The series has been described as a spy drama that will follow the pair of rebels.
The previously announced "The Mandalorian" will debut on Disney+ on launch day. The show is being produced by Jon Favreau ( "Iron Man") and Dave Filoni ("Star Wars Clone Wars") and star Pedro Pascal ("Game of Thrones"), Gina Carano ("Deadpool") Taika Waititi ("Thor Ragnorak") and Carl Weathers ("Rocky").
The series, set just after the events of "Return of the Jedi," revolves around a mysterious gunfighter making a name for himself during the transition from Imperial rule to a New Republic. Favreau said that much of the inspiration of the series came from spaghetti Westerns and samurai films, particularly from Sergio Leone and Akira Kurosawa films.
At the end of the panel, Ewan McGregor appeared on stage and told the audience that he will be reprising his iconic role as Obi-Wan Kenobi for Disney+.
Kennedy said that all of the episodes have been written and they will begin shooting soon.