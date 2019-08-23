Former top FBI official Andrew McCabe, who sparred with Trump, is joining CNN as a contributor

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who became one of President Donald Trump's top enemies within his own administration, is joining CNN as a contributor, a network spokesperson said. His first day is Friday.

McCabe spent two decades in the FBI before he was fired in March 2018 by then Attorney General Jeff Sessions just more than 24 hours before his planned retirement.

The CNN gig comes as McCabe is fighting that termination in court. Earlier this month, McCabe filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court alleging that his removal was part of a scheme by the president to remove government employees "because they were not politically loyal to him."

McCabe's hiring was reported earlier by CNN's senior media reporter Oliver Darcy.