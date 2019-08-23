Here's a list of American products targeted by China's new tariffs

Skip Navigation
Trump deploys a new label for China's Xi – 'enemy'

"My only question is, who is our bigger enemy, Jay Powell or Chairman Xi?" Trump wrote amid a series of tweets that rattled markets Friday.

Politicsread more

Dow plunges after Trump orders US manufacturers to move from...

Stocks dropped after Donald Trump ordered that U.S. manufacturers find alternatives to their operations in China.

US Marketsread more

Trump 'hereby' orders US companies to find an alternative to...

"We don't need China and, frankly, would be far better off without them," Trump tweeted.

Politicsread more

Yield curve inverts again as Trump reignites trade war, recession...

Yields slipped after Powell said that the central bank will continue to act as appropriate to sustain the economic expansion.

Bondsread more

Here's a list of American products targeted by China's new...

Here are the products that stand to be the most affected by China's new tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. goods.

Marketsread more

President Trump met with trade team amid tweetstorm that rocked...

The president tweeted Friday morning that he was ordering "our great American companies" to "immediately start looking for an alternative to China."

Marketsread more

Companies that import from China drop after Trump orders them to...

Multinationals that rely on the supply chain from China are tumbling after President Donald Trump ordered them to find alternatives to their Chinese operations.

Marketsread more

Apple and chip stocks slide after Trump's latest comments on...

Semiconductor stocks and shares of Apple slid on Friday after President Donald Trump said U.S. companies should "immediately start looking for an alternative" to their...

Technologyread more

Tesla, Ford have most to lose among US carmakers on China's new...

The two American car companies are among the top exporters of U.S.-produced vehicles to China along with BMW and Daimler/Mercedes-Benz, according to industry data obtained by...

Autosread more

Powell sees no 'rulebook' for trade war, pledges 'appropriate'...

Powell repeats his pledge to keep the economic expansion going while acknowledging that tariffs and other factors are causing growth to slow.

The Fedread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Foot Locker, Apple, HP &...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves in midday trading.

Market Insiderread more

David Koch, billionaire industrialist and libertarian political...

The Koch brothers financed one of the most influential political networks in the modern era. The sprawling political empire includes conservative and libertarian nonprofits...

Politicsread more
Markets

Here's a list of American products targeted by China's new tariffs

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Key Points
  • China announced Friday it will impose new tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. goods in addition to restarting levies on American autos.
  • Electronics, which includes cellphones and semiconductors, is the biggest category of American imports into China.
Chinese shipping containers are stored beside a US flag after they were unloaded at the Port of Los Angeles in Long Beach, California on May 14, 2019. - Global markets remain on red alert over a trade war between the two superpowers China and the US, that most observers warn could shatter global economic growth, and hurt demand for commodities like oil. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)
MARK RALSTON | AFP | Getty Images

China just slapped new tariffs on American goods. Here are the products that stand to be the most effected by the new levies.

China announced Friday it will impose new tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. goods in addition to restarting levies on American autos.

The Chinese State Council said it decided to impose the tariffs of either 5% to 10% on either Sep. 1 or Dec. 15. China also added a 25% tariff on U.S. cars and a 5% on auto parts and components, which will go into effect on Dec.15.

Electronics, including cellphones and chips, is the category with the biggest value of American imports into China. Apple shares dropped 4%. The VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) slid 3.5% as Nvidia and Broadcom both fell around 4.5%.

Machinery is another large category of Chinese imports, which dragged down shares of Caterpillar 3%.

Following China's tariff announcement President Donald Trump ordered in a series tweets that U.S. manufacturers find alternatives to their operations in China, sending markets plunging.