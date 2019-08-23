Here's a list of American products targeted by China's new tariffs

"My only question is, who is our bigger enemy, Jay Powell or Chairman Xi?" Trump wrote amid a series of tweets that rattled markets Friday.Politicsread more
Stocks dropped after Donald Trump ordered that U.S. manufacturers find alternatives to their operations in China.US Marketsread more
"We don't need China and, frankly, would be far better off without them," Trump tweeted.Politicsread more
Yields slipped after Powell said that the central bank will continue to act as appropriate to sustain the economic expansion.Bondsread more
Here are the products that stand to be the most affected by China's new tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. goods.Marketsread more
The president tweeted Friday morning that he was ordering "our great American companies" to "immediately start looking for an alternative to China."Marketsread more
Multinationals that rely on the supply chain from China are tumbling after President Donald Trump ordered them to find alternatives to their Chinese operations.Marketsread more
Semiconductor stocks and shares of Apple slid on Friday after President Donald Trump said U.S. companies should "immediately start looking for an alternative" to their...Technologyread more
The two American car companies are among the top exporters of U.S.-produced vehicles to China along with BMW and Daimler/Mercedes-Benz, according to industry data obtained by...Autosread more
Powell repeats his pledge to keep the economic expansion going while acknowledging that tariffs and other factors are causing growth to slow.The Fedread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves in midday trading.Market Insiderread more
China just slapped new tariffs on American goods. Here are the products that stand to be the most effected by the new levies.
China announced Friday it will impose new tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. goods in addition to restarting levies on American autos.
The Chinese State Council said it decided to impose the tariffs of either 5% to 10% on either Sep. 1 or Dec. 15. China also added a 25% tariff on U.S. cars and a 5% on auto parts and components, which will go into effect on Dec.15.
Electronics, including cellphones and chips, is the category with the biggest value of American imports into China. Apple shares dropped 4%. The VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) slid 3.5% as Nvidia and Broadcom both fell around 4.5%.
Machinery is another large category of Chinese imports, which dragged down shares of Caterpillar 3%.
Following China's tariff announcement President Donald Trump ordered in a series tweets that U.S. manufacturers find alternatives to their operations in China, sending markets plunging.