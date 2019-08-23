Hong Kong accountants join protests, but they're 'civilized and calm'

Accountants in Hong Kong took to the streets on Friday to call for the government to accept five demands of the people, including the complete withdrawal of a now-suspended extradition bill.

"It's time for us to stage a really civilized and calm march in the central business district to show that we're still not happy with how the whole issue has been handled, and (the) government has to respond positively to the demands of the people," Hong Kong legislator, Kenneth Leung, told CNBC on Friday, ahead of the march.

The march was set to take place from Chater Garden, in the central district of Hong Kong, to the central government office.

Hong Kong was a British colony until 1997, when it became a special administrative region of China under the "one country, two systems" framework which allows the territory a certain degree of legal and economic autonomy.