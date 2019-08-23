Hong Kong is a Reagan 'tear down this wall' moment, says one-time GOP presidential candidate

The escalating pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong against the territory's China-backed government could turn into a generation-defining moment, Republican Scott Walker told CNBC on Friday.

Walker, who unsuccessfully sought the 2016 GOP presidential nomination, compared the movement in Hong Kong to the 1989 fall of the Berlin Wall — which happened about two years after then-President Ronald Reagan delivered his famous address at the Brandenburg Gate, demanding then-Soviet Leader Mikhail Gorbachev "tear down this wall."

"When it comes to Hong Kong, it's a moral imperative — a moment like when Ronald Reagan stood at the Berlin Wall and said, 'Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall,'" Walker, a former two-term governor of Wisconsin, said on "Squawk Box."