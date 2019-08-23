Huawei launches A.I. chip as it looks to defy US pressure, pitting it against giants like Qualcomm and Nvidia

Skip Navigation
Pompeo says the US message on Huawei is clear. Trump's words say...

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou, who is under house arrest in Canada and facing extradition to America, is not a bargaining chip in the trade...

Technologyread more

Stuck between EU leaders and Trump, Boris Johnson could have an...

Boris Johnson will be meeting President Donald Trump to discuss a potential post-Brexit trade deal just as he tries to court EU leaders for a new withdrawal agreement.

World Politicsread more

'Yield curve' economist sees 'pretty high' chance of a recession

Arturo Estrella has a message for recession naysayers: It could hit sooner than you think.

Marketsread more

Hong Kong accountants join protests, but they're 'civilized and...

Accountants in Hong Kong took to the streets on Friday to call for the government to accept five demands of the people, including the complete withdrawal of a now-suspended...

China Politicsread more

South Korea is scrapping a security deal with Japan — here's why...

Recent trade friction between the two Asian powerhouses has morphed into a dispute with political implications that go far beyond the region.

Asia Politicsread more

Fed's Powell will find it hard not to rock markets with his...

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell faces the tough challenge of presenting a unified voice on Fed policy from the most divided Fed in years.

Market Insiderread more

Texas ransomware attacks show big gaps in cyber defenses — expect...

Local governments commonly share single service providers, making many vulnerable at once. On top of this, ransomware has often been used to mask more targeted, malicious...

Technologyread more

Italy elections look likely as experts cast doubt on a new...

The unlikely alliance would in theory enjoy a relatively comfortable majority in the parliament's lower house but would rely on a handful of sympathetic but unaligned...

Europe Politicsread more

Another Asian central bank cuts rates, analysts say the region...

Bank Indonesia on Thursday cut its key policy rate by 25 basis points to 5.5% to support growth amid an increasingly fragile global economy.

Central Banksread more

Asia stocks rose as Japan-South Korea tensions escalate; yuan...

Meanwhile, investors look ahead to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at a yearly central banking symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Asia Marketsread more

Qatar may be losing the top spot as world's biggest LNG exporter

The U.S Energy Information Administration (EIA) says Australia is on track to consistently export more LNG than Qatar.

Oil and Gasread more

Huawei launches A.I. chip as it looks to defy US pressure

The chip, called the Ascend 910, was first unveiled in October last year and is aimed at data centers.

Technologyread more
Tech

Huawei launches A.I. chip as it looks to defy US pressure, pitting it against giants like Qualcomm and Nvidia

Arjun Kharpal@ArjunKharpal
Key Points
  • Huawei announced the commercial availability of its artificial intelligence chip the Ascend 910.
  • The chip is aimed at data centers and pits Huawei against U.S. technology companies like Qualcomm and Nvidia.
  • Huawei is facing continued pressure from the U.S. government and still on a blacklist known as the Entity List. 
A Huawei logo on display at MWC Shanghai in June 2019.
Arjun Kharpal | CNBC

Huawei announced the commercial availability of an artificial intelligence (AI) chip Friday, pitting it against major American giants like Qualcomm and Nvidia, as it looks to defy continued U.S. pressure and prove it can still bring out core technology.

The chip, called the Ascend 910, was first unveiled in October last year and is aimed at data centers. Companies using AI applications require huge amounts of data to train smart algorithms, which can take several days or weeks. Huawei claims that its chip can process more data in a faster amount of time than its competitors and help train networks in a matter of minutes.

"We have been making steady progress since we announced our AI strategy in October last year," Eric Xu, one of Huawei's rotating chairmen, said in a press release. "Everything is moving forward according to plan, from R&D (research and development) to product launch. We promised a full-stack, all-scenario AI portfolio. And today we delivered."

It comes as Huawei continues to face pressure from the U.S. government. It is on a blacklist in the U.S. known as the Entity List which restricts American companies from doing business with the Chinese company. Huawei has been granted another 90-day reprieve to allow U.S. firms to carry out specific transactions with the firm. Huawei relies on a number of U.S. suppliers for key technology.

In the face of this, Huawei has focused its efforts on homegrown technology from chips to its recently released operating system called HongmengOS, or HarmonyOS in English.

The Chinese technology giant already offers cloud services and, by selling the hardware along with software and services, Huawei is hoping to drive further growth to its enterprise business, which accounted for just over 10% of its revenue in 2018. It is currently facing a slowdown in its core networking business and hoping the enterprise division could pick up some of that slack.

Huawei's Ascend 910 and another chip which has already been launched called the Ascend 310 will pit Huawei against major players such as Intel, Qualcomm, Nvidia and Samsung.

