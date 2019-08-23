IMF chief economist says it's getting harder to find bright spots in the global economy

"My only question is, who is our bigger enemy, Jay Powell or Chairman Xi?" Trump wrote amid a series of tweets that rattled markets Friday.Politicsread more
Stocks dropped after Donald Trump ordered that U.S. manufacturers find alternatives to their operations in China.US Marketsread more
"We don't need China and, frankly, would be far better off without them," Trump tweeted.Politicsread more
Yields slipped after Powell said that the central bank will continue to act as appropriate to sustain the economic expansion.Bondsread more
Here are the products that stand to be the most affected by China's new tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. goods.Marketsread more
The president tweeted Friday morning that he was ordering "our great American companies" to "immediately start looking for an alternative to China."Marketsread more
Semiconductor stocks and shares of Apple slid on Friday after President Donald Trump said U.S. companies should "immediately start looking for an alternative" to their...Technologyread more
The two American car companies are among the top exporters of U.S.-produced vehicles to China along with BMW and Daimler/Mercedes-Benz, according to industry data obtained by...Autosread more
Multinationals that rely on the supply chain from China are tumbling after President Donald Trump ordered them to find alternatives to their Chinese operations.Marketsread more
Powell repeats his pledge to keep the economic expansion going while acknowledging that tariffs and other factors are causing growth to slow.The Fedread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves in midday trading.Market Insiderread more
The outlook for the global economy keeps getting bleaker, the chief economist at the International Monetary Fund said Friday.
"As the year is progressing, it's getting harder to find those bright spots," Gita Gopinath told CNBC's Steve Liesman. "There was the potential of recovery, and we're still expecting that for many parts of the world … but I've got to admit it's getting harder to see that."
Gopinath's comments come as economic growth overseas has slowed down. In Germany, the manufacturing sector is contracting. Meanwhile, China's economy grew at its slowest pace in 27 years in the previous quarter.
The slowdown is taking place as China and the U.S. wage a trade war against each other.
China unveiled on Friday a series of tariffs targeting $75 billion in U.S. products. U.S. autos are among the goods being targeted. President Donald Trump escalated the already tense situation by ordering U.S. companies to move their operations out of China.
"Global growth is subdued and we describe it as fragile. There are many downside risks. One of the risks we keep flagging is risks on the trade front," Gopinath said. "The developments that we're seeing as recently as today give us great concern about what's going to happen to growth going forward."