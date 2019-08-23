US official says China is far short of soybean purchase pledge

China has purchased about only half the U.S. soybeans it pledged to buy earlier this year, a U.S. Department of Agriculture official said on Thursday, after a small sale was reported amid the two countries' escalating trade war.

U.S. President Donald Trump has vowed to impose new tariffs on Beijing starting in September, prompting China to say it had halted imports of all U.S. agricultural goods in a trade dispute that threatens growth in the world's two largest economies.

U.S. officials have said repeatedly they expect China to buy large quantities of soybeans as a gesture of goodwill while the two sides negotiate a trade deal. USDA Undersecretary for Trade Ted McKinney told Reuters that Beijing was a long way from doing that.

"Very publicly in the Oval Office, they made commitments for 20 million metric tons of purchases, and only about 9 or 10 (million tonnes) have been shipped and accepted," McKinney said on the sidelines of a conference in Chicago, where he later shook hands with a delegation of Chinese buyers.

China's Commerce Ministry said on Aug. 5 that Chinese companies had stopped buying U.S. farm products and that it could impose additional tariffs on them, a move that targets rural states that supported Trump in the 2016 election.

But the world's largest soybean importer struck deals from Aug. 9 to 15 to buy 9,589 tonnes for delivery of U.S. soy in the current marketing year and 66,000 tonnes, about one cargo, for the next year, weekly USDA data showed.

McKinney said he had not yet seen the data.

"If China has purchased, I'll celebrate that. I hope that's the case," McKinney said in an interview at the soy export conference that brought hundreds of soybean buyers from 50 countries to Chicago.

McKinney asked staff at the conference to introduce him to the Chinese delegation in attendance so he could tell its members the United States would like to keep selling soy to China, conference organizers said.

He posed for a picture with the delegation, which mostly kept a low profile. Delegations from China and Vietnam were banned from visiting U.S. farms during their visit because of U.S. efforts to keep African swine fever, a disease that has killed millions of pigs in China and elsewhere, out of the United States.