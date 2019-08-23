Yield curve inverts again on Friday as Trump reignites fears the trade war will lead to a recession

The critical spread between the 10-year Treasury yield and the 2-year Treasury yield inverted Friday after President Donald Trump ordered American companies to steer clear of trade with Beijing.

The president tweeted Friday morning that he was ordering "our great American companies" to "immediately start looking for an alternative to China, including bringing your companies HOME and making your products in the USA."

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was around 1.511%, while the yield on the 2-year Treasury note was at 1.513%, an inversion of a key segment of the U.S. yield curve. An inversion of the 2-10 yields is viewed by fixed-income traders as a recession prognosticator, but trying to forecast exactly when GDP growth contracts is harder to forecast.

Inversions of that part of the curve have predated every recession over the past 50 years and the last five 2-10 inversions have all led to recessions. Still, even when it does predict a recession, yield curve inversion is, on average, 22 months early, according to Credit Suisse.

The movement in the bond market on Friday was largely pegged to Trump's social media barrage, which sparked fears on Wall Street that the trade war between the U.S. and China isn't close to resolution and could worsen over the next few months. China announced earlier Friday that it will retaliate to new U.S. tariffs with its own levies on $75 billion more of US goods and resume auto tariffs.