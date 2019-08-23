Here's why you might want to rethink getting an adjustable rate mortgage

If you've been considering a mortgage with an adjustable rate, your reasons for going that route might be disappearing. As recessionary fears cause longer-term interest rates to hover near or below short-term rates, the advantage that typically comes with adjustable rate mortgages has shrunk — or entirely disappeared — at some lenders. ARMs, as they are called, are based on short-term interest rates compared with fixed-rate mortgages' reliance on longer-term rates. "Normally I would say that if you only plan to own the house for, say, five years, maybe you could do a five-year ARM if rates are lower than a fixed rate — which they usually are," said Ed Snyder, a certified financial planner and cofounder of Oaktree Financial Advisors in Carmel, Indiana. "But if you can find a fixed rate that's lower or the same as an adjustable, even if you only plan to own the home for a short time, I can't see why you would consider an ARM," Snyder said.

Prospective homebuyers in Dunlap, Illinois. Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images

At last count, 6.4% of mortgage loan applications were for ARMs, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. The average introductory interest rate on a five-year ARM is 3.35%, down slightly from 3.43% a week ago, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. That remains lower than the average rate on a traditional 30-year mortgage of 3.9% for loan balances of $484,350 or less and 3.88% for those above that (so-called jumbo loans), although the spread has shrunk. The slide in mortgage rates comes amid continually rising home prices. The median price of homes listed for sale has reached $289,900 and the median price of sold homes is $235,500, according to Zillow. The company forecasts prices to climb by 2.2% over the next year, compared with a 5.2% gain over the last 12 months. If you do find an ARM that looks better than a fixed-rate mortgage, there are some aspects of the loan you should understand. For starters, the initial rate is only fixed for a set number of years (i.e., generally three, five, seven or 10 years). After that, the rate could change. That uncertainty makes an ARM a riskier proposition than a fixed-rate mortgage. "If you go with an adjustable rate for whatever reason, that rate could adjust up later, instead of down," Snyder said. The ARM adjustment that kicks in after the initial fixed-rate period is based on a widely used interest-rate index, along with the specific terms of your loan. Commonly used benchmarks include the one-year Libor, which stands for the London Interbank Offered Rate, or the weekly yield on the one-year Treasury bill.