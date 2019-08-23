Your first trade for Friday, August 23

Skip Navigation
Trump deploys a new label for China's Xi – 'enemy'

"My only question is, who is our bigger enemy, Jay Powell or Chairman Xi?" Trump wrote amid a series of tweets that rattled markets Friday.

Dow plunges after Trump orders US manufacturers to move from...

Stocks dropped after Donald Trump ordered that U.S. manufacturers find alternatives to their operations in China.

Trump 'hereby' orders US companies to find an alternative to...

"We don't need China and, frankly, would be far better off without them," Trump tweeted.

Yield curve inverts again as Trump reignites trade war, recession...

Yields slipped after Powell said that the central bank will continue to act as appropriate to sustain the economic expansion.

Here's a list of American products targeted by China's new...

Here are the products that stand to be the most affected by China's new tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. goods.

President Trump met with trade team amid tweetstorm that rocked...

The president tweeted Friday morning that he was ordering "our great American companies" to "immediately start looking for an alternative to China."

Companies that import from China drop after Trump orders them to...

Multinationals that rely on the supply chain from China are tumbling after President Donald Trump ordered them to find alternatives to their Chinese operations.

Apple and chip stocks slide after Trump's latest comments on...

Semiconductor stocks and shares of Apple slid on Friday after President Donald Trump said U.S. companies should "immediately start looking for an alternative" to their...

Tesla, Ford have most to lose among US carmakers on China's new...

The two American car companies are among the top exporters of U.S.-produced vehicles to China along with BMW and Daimler/Mercedes-Benz, according to industry data obtained by...

Powell sees no 'rulebook' for trade war, pledges 'appropriate'...

Powell repeats his pledge to keep the economic expansion going while acknowledging that tariffs and other factors are causing growth to slow.

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Foot Locker, Apple, HP &...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves in midday trading.

David Koch, billionaire industrialist and libertarian political...

The Koch brothers financed one of the most influential political networks in the modern era. The sprawling political empire includes conservative and libertarian nonprofits...

