This shop in Seattle can fix the original Tesla Roadsters that Elon Musk left behind

Now, Roadster owners are turning to Carl Medlock, a former service manager at the company, and his Roadster rehab shop in Seattle, which he runs with two of his sons, Randy and Austin.

Roadster drivers may be some of the earliest supporters of Tesla , but many feel neglected by Elon Musk's car company. Unlike owners of the newer Model S, X or 3, they can't book a service appointment through the Tesla app, and the carmaker doesn't manufacture spare parts for their vehicles even though they're only about 11 years old.

Since 2014, the tucked-away repair shop Medlock & Sons has been one of the only places where Roadster owners can send their beloved electric cars for serious repairs, upgrades or maintenance if they're not getting what they need from Tesla.

One customer had his Roadster waiting at a Tesla service center for over a year because the component it required, a 400-volt controller, wasn't available according to records Medlock shared with CNBC. Although Tesla put the customer in a loaner Model S while he was waiting, he eventually took his Roadster to Medlock.

Typically, people go to Medlock & Sons to fix their crashed Roadsters, or to have their Roadster electronics rebuilt, ceramic coatings painted on, or to have sound reduction, custom audio or custom headlights installed. Many of the shop's clients are leaders in the tech industry, or actors and other celebrities, who refer to Medlock as the "Roadster whisperer."

David Vaskevitch, Microsoft's former chief technology officer and CEO of Mylio, trusts Medlock with his car.

"He took my Roadster, installed sound installation, made a couple of other changes and it became like a different car," Vaskevitch said in an interview. "And I just like the guy! He's very honest, straightforward. I like people who love what they're doing and that's Carl to a t."

Another longtime customer is writer James Whittaker, a distinguished engineer at Microsoft today and former Google engineering director.

"Carl tinkers," said Whittaker. "Tech people appreciate it. We love people who can nerd out and build things."

Whittaker called Medlock a hero to the Roadster community, which felt brushed aside when Tesla began to focus on the Model S and a new generation of customers.