Poker players don't take home the stacks of cash you see on TV — here's who does

Hours after President Trump said Sunday he had "second thoughts" about escalating the trade war with China, the White House sought to explain his remark because it was...Politicsread more
Clouding the G-7 gathering, which represents the world's major industrial economies, are the tit-for-tat tariffs between Washington and Beijing.Politicsread more
President Donald Trump said that he would have a major trade deal with U.K. after it leaves the European Union.Politicsread more
Despite Kudlow's expectations, China said on Saturday that it strongly opposes Trump's decision to levy additional tariffs on $550 billion worth of Chinese goods, and warned...Politicsread more
President Donald Trump said Sunday he was not happy after North Korea launched short-range ballistic missiles over the weekend.Politicsread more
Carl Medlock used to work at Tesla. Now he's one of the few people in the U.S. that can fix the company's original Roadster electric vehicles.Technologyread more
The Goldman Sachs technology M&A team, led by Sam Britton, has cashed in on its software focus and decades of experience to dominate 2019's biggest deals.Technologyread more
American small and medium-size companies that rely on China are scrambling to adjust their business plans in response to the escalating trade war.Traderead more
Here are the products that stand to be the most affected by China's new tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. goods.Marketsread more
The summit comes amid fears over a global economic slowdown, and U.S. tensions over trade allies, Iran and Russia.Politicsread more
The world's second biggest economy is past a point where it cannot ignore its enormous debt anymore, according to an analyst.China Economyread more
In the early 2000s, professional poker reached new heights in popularity. Between ESPN, the 1998 movie "Rounders," and Chris Moneymaker's out-of-nowhere win at the 2003 World Series of Poker, the lure of turning professional and earning millions brought many to Las Vegas. Poker, however, is a game where players can go long periods without a win or reaching a spot that earns cash. When a player does finally win, it can be thousands or even millions of dollars. Many players will agree that one must consistently enter games in order to be successful. The financial risk, can be a heavy burden, especially if someone is beginning a career.
To offset this financial risk, players turn to staking. A person, or backer, will put up the money for a player to enter a tournament. If the player wins, the backer receives a portion of the winning. If the player loses, the backer loses. It's a method of playing that for years took place outside of casinos between players and people in the know. Recently, entrepreneurial poker players have developed websites that can bring the idea of poker staking to the masses. It's a new way for fans to interact with poker professionals, much like daily fantasy sports.
Poker staking, isn't always easy or guaranteed to earn anyone money. There's still heavy risk involved both financially and legally. When the World Series of Poker airs each year and a winner takes home stacks of cash, keep in mind not all of that money will be going to that player.