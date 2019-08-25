Trump hints at a 'very big trade deal' with Britain post Brexit

U.S. President Donald Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrive for a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit on August 25, 2019 in Biarritz, France.

SAINT-JEAN-DE-LUZ, France — President Donald Trump met Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson kicking off Group of 7 meetings in the French seaside town of Biarritz.

Clouding the G-7 gathering, which represents the world's major industrial economies, is the U.K.'s uncertain removal from the European Union.

"He needs no advice, he's the right man for the job," Trump said when asked if he had any guidance for Johnson on how to deliver Brexit. "This is a different person and this is a person that is going to be a great prime minister in my opinion," Trump added of the new prime minister.

In less than three months, Johnson will be at the helm of overseeing U.K.'s removal from the European Union, a move considered to be one of the most significant political and economic changes for the kingdom. And yet, it is still unclear, how, when or if Britain will still leave the European Union. The uncertainty around Brexit has rocked global markets and spooked allies.

Trump said that he would have a major trade deal with U.K. upon leaving the European Union.

"We're are having very good trade talks between the U.K. and ourselves. We're going to do a very big trade deal, bigger than we've ever had with the UK," Trump said. "At some point, they won't have the obstacle of, they won't have the anchor around their ankle, because that's what they had. So, we're going to have some very good trade talks and big numbers," he said without adding any more detail on a potential deal.