White House says Trump regrets not raising tariffs on China higher

Hours after President Trump said Sunday he had "second thoughts" about escalating the trade war with China, the White House sought to explain his remark because it was...Politicsread more
Clouding the G-7 gathering, which represents the world's major industrial economies, are the tit-for-tat tariffs between Washington and Beijing.Politicsread more
President Donald Trump said that he would have a major trade deal with U.K. after it leaves the European Union.Politicsread more
Despite Kudlow's expectations, China said on Saturday that it strongly opposes Trump's decision to levy additional tariffs on $550 billion worth of Chinese goods, and warned...Politicsread more
President Donald Trump said Sunday he was not happy after North Korea launched short-range ballistic missiles over the weekend.Politicsread more
Carl Medlock used to work at Tesla. Now he's one of the few people in the U.S. that can fix the company's original Roadster electric vehicles.Technologyread more
The Goldman Sachs technology M&A team, led by Sam Britton, has cashed in on its software focus and decades of experience to dominate 2019's biggest deals.Technologyread more
American small and medium-size companies that rely on China are scrambling to adjust their business plans in response to the escalating trade war.Traderead more
Here are the products that stand to be the most affected by China's new tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. goods.Marketsread more
The summit comes amid fears over a global economic slowdown, and U.S. tensions over trade allies, Iran and Russia.Politicsread more
The world's second biggest economy is past a point where it cannot ignore its enormous debt anymore, according to an analyst.China Economyread more
SAINT-JEAN-DE-LUZ, France — Hours after President Donald Trump said Sunday he had "second thoughts" about escalating the trade war with China, the White House sought to explain his remark because it was "greatly misinterpreted."
"This morning in the bilat with the U.K., the president was asked if he had 'any second thought on escalating the trade war with China'. His answer has been greatly misinterpreted. President Trump responded in the affirmative - because he regrets not raising the tariffs higher," White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham wrote in a statement.
The statement came hours after Trump held a bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the G-7 in Biarritz, France. During the meeting, Trump was asked if he had second thoughts about escalating the trade war with China. Trump said, "Yup." The question was repeated and he added, "I have second thoughts about everything."
Last week, Trump said he would raise existing duties on $250 billion in Chinese products to 30% from 25% on Oct. 1. What's more, tariffs on another $300 billion of Chinese goods, which start to take effect on Sept. 1, will now be 15% instead of 10%.
The moves were the latest punches in a tit-for-tat trade war between the world's two largest economies that has spooked investors and raised fears that the global economy will dip into a recession.
Trump downplayed those concerns saying "our country is doing really well, we had horrible trade deals and I'm straightening them out."