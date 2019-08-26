Why Apple will be able to thrive despite trade war

Apple's stock is helping lead U.S. stocks higher on Monday, buoyed by the possibility of re-opened trade negotiations with China, but a couple of Wall Street firms say the technology giant is better positioned than some might think even if the trade war continues.

"While the tariffs and trade standoff contributing to a softer macro backdrop are a source of earnings risk for Apple, we see certain silver linings relative to timing that might allow Apple to navigate the challenging dynamic better than investors currently expect," J.P. Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee said in a note to investors.

Apple's stock rose 1.6% in trading from its previous close of $202.64 a share, leading the rise in the Dow Jones industrial average on Monday. J.P. Morgan has an overweight rating on Apple with a $243 price target.

One of J.P. Morgan's silver linings is the timing of Apple's new line of iPhones, set to launch next month. The firm estimates the iPhone is 55% of Apple's revenue.