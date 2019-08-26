Democrats float a short-term funding bill to avoid another government shutdown

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Judge rules against Johnson & Johnson in landmark opioid case in...

Johnson & Johnson, which was the only defendant in the seven-week trial, said it's going to appeal the decision.

Health and Scienceread more

Pharma companies soar after Johnson & Johnson fined...

Shares of major pharmaceutical companies surged in after-hours trading Monday following a smaller-than-expected fine for Johnson & Johnson.

Marketsread more

Wall Street sees rising recession risk, market woes amid renewed...

Some of Wall Street's top economists and strategists see last week's trade war escalation as an ominous sign for the economy and markets.

Marketsread more

Trump says China sincerely wants a trade deal

Trump, speaking alongside French President Emmanuel Macron at the G-7 summit, says Beijing wants to make a deal "very badly."

Politicsread more

These stocks are recession resistant Wall Street analysts say

CNBC combed through Wall Street research to find stocks that analysts like if the U.S. were to enter a recession.

Marketsread more

Bernie Sanders pledges to protect news organizations from Google...

The Democratic presidential candidate said in an op-ed Monday he would appoint officials who would enforce antitrust laws on tech.

Technologyread more

Here's what we know about Ruth Bader Ginsburg's latest cancer...

Ruth Bader Ginsburg appeared healthy on Monday during a public appearance at the University at Buffalo, three days after completing a three-week course of radiation therapy in...

Politicsread more

Disney+ is cheap, chock-full of content and poised for a massive...

With a little more than two months before the debut of its streaming service, Disney dazzled its hardcore fans with celebrity guests and teaser trailers over the weekend at...

Entertainmentread more

Democrats float a short-term funding bill to avoid another...

Congress passed a bill to raise the U.S. debt ceiling and set budget levels for two years, but lawmakers still need to pass appropriations bills.

Politicsread more

Tim Cook donates nearly $5 million of Apple shares to charity

Separately, Apple announced on Monday through a Cook tweet that it plans to donate to fight the fires raging in the Amazon rainforest.

Technologyread more

Cramer warns that believing China over Trump on trade is...

"I'm aghast we trust the People's Republic of China more than we trust the White House," says CNBC's Jim Cramer.

Investingread more

A sell-off worse than December can arrive in a week, says analyst...

Nomura macro and quant strategist Masanari Takada is sticking with his bold call for a "Lehman-like" plunge as market sentiment shows no signs of improving.

Marketsread more
Politics

Democrats float a short-term funding bill to avoid another government shutdown

Ylan Mui@ylanmui
Key Points
  • Democrats are considering the possibility of passing a short-term bill to fund the government past Sept. 30. 
  • Congress already passed a measure to raise the U.S. debt limit and set budget levels for two years, but lawmakers need to approve appropriations measures. 
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks with the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi.
Getty Images

Democrats are considering the possibility of passing a short-term funding bill to keep the government running after Sept. 30.

During a caucus conference call on Friday, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer raised the specter of a stop-gap measure that lasts through Nov. 22 in order to prevent a government shutdown, according to a person briefed on the talks. Another person suggested a more likely date could be Dec. 6. Politico was the first to report on the discussions.

Lawmakers are currently on summer recess and will not return to Washington until Sept. 9. Floating a so-called continuing resolution is an acknowledgement that Congress simply will not have enough time to pass all 12 spending bills before the end of the fiscal year, one of the sources said.

VIDEO1:2501:25
House Democrats are pitching another short-term funding bill: Source
Power Lunch

"There is a possibility that we will need a short-term CR to provide time for the Senate to do its work," a spokeswoman for Hoyer said. "Mr. Hoyer continues to urge the Senate to mark up and pass their bills as quickly as possible, so that we can go to conference and pass legislation to fund the government and prevent a shutdown."

So far, the House has passed 10 appropriations bills. The Senate has not passed any, as the Republican-led chamber waited on President Donald Trump to strike a deal with Democrats on top-line spending numbers. Trump signed that agreement early this month.

The White House has also warned lawmakers that Trump would not accept another "omnibus" spending package that combines all 12 appropriations bills as he did in 2018 over the protests of his conservative base. A senior administration official said that the White House would rather pass the bills in smaller chunks, with the controversial fight over funding for the Defense and Homeland Security departments coming up first.

In the last round of spending negotiations, Homeland Security went last, resulting in a bitter fight over the president's border wall that led to the longest government shutdown in history.

"We expect those to be early in the process and not neglected," a White House official said. "Those are the bills that contain the bulk of what are the top-tier administration priorities in the appropriations process."

However, House Democrats have not committed to taking up the spending bills in any specific order, according to an aide. The source said Democrats are discussing combining three or four spending bills into one package, as per the president's request. But their goal is to keep all of those packages moving through the legislative process on the same timetable, with the hope of completing all of the work by early December.

The White House official said the administration is prepared to consider short-term measures but preferred a continuing resolution that lasts for a full year if lawmakers cannot agree on individual spending bills.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.