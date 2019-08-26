What to watch today: Dow to bounce on Trump's China trade optimism after Friday's plunge

On today's economic calendar , the government is out with July durable goods orders at 8:30 a.m. ET this morning. No major companies are expected to report earnings today. (CNBC)

Hong Kong police said today they arrested 36 people, the youngest aged 12, after violence during anti-government demonstrations escalated as protesters hurled Molotov cocktails at security forces who responded with water cannon and tear gas. Sunday's protests saw some of the fiercest clashes yet since protests escalated in mid-June. (Reuters)

Trump said today that the U.S. is close to reaching a compromise over France's digital tax. The proposed agreement would see France repay tech companies the difference between the amount collected under its current digital tax model and the amount owed by firms under a new system. (CNBC)

Joe Walsh, a conservative former U.S. congressman turned talk show host, is the second Republican to challenge Trump for the party's 2020 White House nomination. Walsh criticized Trump, who has strong support among Republicans, as a bully who is unfit for office as he announced his long-shot bid. (Reuters)

The Trump organization is expected to change the signage on the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Manhattan so that the Trump name is no longer directly associated with the private residences. The New York Times reported it's a compromise over some demands to drop the Trump name entirely.

Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is due back in court today to face a new indictment that prosecutors say would open the door for an actress to testify against him in his sexual assault case. He has previously pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of raping a woman in 2013 and performing a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006. (AP)

U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) will raise prices in China on Friday, earlier than planned, and is considering increasing prices again in December should Chinese tariffs on U.S.-made cars take effect, Reuters reported. It currently imports all the cars it sells in China and has had to adjust prices multiple times over the past year due to tariff changes.

Chinese artificial intelligence firm Megvii has filed for a public listing in Hong Kong. The company is backed by e-commerce giant Alibaba and state-owned enterprises such as Bank of China Group Investment, the bank's private equity arm. Megvii sells AI products from facial recognition technology to algorithms designed for traffic management. (CNBC)

Target (TGT) announced it's opening dozens of permanent Disney (DIS) stores within its own stores over the next year, as it invests in more unique ways to lure customers inside. This Oct. 4, ahead of the holiday season, 25 Disney stores will open at certain Target stores across the country, in cities including Philadelphia, Denver and Chicago. (CNBC)