Pentagon spokesman denies US involvement in air strike on Iraqi weapons depot

Iraq President Barham Salih and Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi on Monday condemned air strikes on Sunday that hit bases and weapons depots belonging to Iraqi paramilitary groups, which the factions had blamed on Israel.
The two leaders called the strikes an "attack on Iraqi sovereignty" and called for national unity, according to a statement cited by Iraq's state news agency.
In a statement late Monday, chief Pentagon spokesperson Jonathan R. Hoffman said the U.S. did not conduct the attacks.
"We support Iraqi sovereignty and have repeatedly spoken out against any potential actions by external actors inciting violence in Iraq," the statement reads. "The government of Iraq has the right to control their own internal security and protect their democracy."
Hoffman said the Department of Defense is cooperating with the Iraqi investigation.