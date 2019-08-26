Starbucks is serving a brand new pumpkin drink—and it's actually cheaper than the PSL

Temperatures may still be warm, but fall officially starts this week — at least at Starbucks.

The Seattle-based coffee chain will start to serve its pumpkin spice latte nationwide on Tuesday, Aug. 27. But for the first time in 16 years, the PSL, as it's known, will have some competition that slightly edges out the fan-favorite on price.

Starbucks is releasing a new pumpkin-flavored drink: the pumpkin cream cold brew. Made with cold brew coffee mixed with a few pumps of vanilla, the iced drink is topped with a pumpkin cream cold foam and dusted with Starbucks' signature pumpkin spice topping.

A 16-ounce grande size, Starbucks' term for a medium, of the pumpkin cream cold brew will set you back $4.45. The price for a pumpkin spice latte, however, starts at $4.95 and ranges to $5.45, depending on the size. Prices may vary by location.

Of course, the new pumpkin cream cold brew has a long way to go before it dethrones the PSL: Starbucks reports it has sold 424 million cups in the U.S. since 2003.

In addition to the pumpkin-spice drinks, Starbucks is also bringing back its salted caramel mocha on Tuesday. The drink combines the flavors of mocha and toffee nut, topped off with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and a crunchy sea salt sugar.

And if you're looking for snacks, Starbucks is leaning hard into the pumpkin-flavored pastries with pumpkin cream cheese muffins, pumpkin scones and pumpkin spice madeleines.

All of the seasonal drinks and snacks are available while supplies last, but typically sales of the PSL drinks go into the holiday season.

