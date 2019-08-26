Starbucks is introducing its first new pumpkin beverage since the pumpkin spice latte

Skip Navigation
Trump on trade war: China wants to negotiate and we will be...

President Donald Trump said on Monday that China is ready to come back to the negotiating table and the two countries will start talking very seriously.

Politics

Dow set to jump as Trump says US and China are 'getting back to...

U.S. stock futures surged Monday morning after President Trump said China is ready to come back to the negotiating table following a phone call Sunday and the two countries...

Markets

Mnuchin: If China agreed to a fair relationship we'd sign the...

The escalating trade war between Washington and Beijing dominated discussions at the G-7 gathering in France.

Politics

'Ridiculous at best': Chinese state media's take on Trump and the...

China's state media is putting up a brave front as the country's trade war with the U.S. escalated sharply over the weekend.

China Economy

Trump wants US firms to leave China. Here's what it could mean...

The latest round of tariff announcements in the last few days means that by the end of the year, essentially all Chinese goods exported to the U.S. will be subject to duties.

China Economy

Johnson & Johnson opioid trial judge expected to issue landmark...

A ruling against J&J could mean more big payouts in similar cases across the country.

Health and Science

Trump says the next G-7 may be at his golf course in Miami

"We love the location of the hotel and we also like the fact that it's right next to the airport and it's Miami," Trump says.

Politics

A US recession is 'the biggest concern' amid tariff war, says...

As Washington and Beijing continue to up the ante in their protracted trade fight, the potential of a recession in the U.S. is now "the biggest concern," according to Standard...

US Economy

Here's everything that happened over the weekend with the...

Tensions stemming from the U.S.-China trade war escalated sharply over the last few days, with much happening as Asian markets were shut down for the weekend.

China Economy

Trump on US-China trade war: 'I could declare a national...

Clouding the G-7 gathering, which represents the world's major industrial economies, are the tit-for-tat tariffs between Washington and Beijing.

Politics

US-China trade talks won't break down despite latest escalation,...

Neither the U.S. nor China wants to be seen as the party that derailed trade talks, says William Reinsch of Center for Strategic and International Studies.

World Economy
Restaurants

Starbucks is introducing its first new pumpkin beverage since the pumpkin spice latte

Amelia Lucas
Key Points
  • Starbucks is launching the pumpkin cream cold brew, its first new pumpkin drink since introducing the pumpkin spice latte in 2003.
  • The chain will launch its fall menu Tuesday.
  • Cold beverages like Starbucks Refreshers and cold brew account for more than 50% of Starbucks sales.
Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte and the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
Source: Starbucks

Sixteen years after introducing the pumpkin spice latte, Starbucks is finally bringing a new pumpkin drink to its fall menu: the pumpkin cream cold brew.

Starbucks started working on the new cold brew drink earlier this year, landing on a drink made with cold brew and a vanilla base and topped with frothy pumpkin cream cold foam and a dusting of pumpkin spice. The result is less sweet and has a stronger coffee taste than a pumpkin spice latte.

The choice to make the pumpkin cream cold brew, its first new pumpkin coffee beverage since the introduction of the pumpkin spice latte, is strategic. When the drink launches Tuesday with the rest of the fall menu, many parts of the U.S. are still experiencing summer weather, which can make a hot pumpkin spice latte seem unappealing.

Customer preferences are also shifting toward cold beverages, even when temperatures drop. Drinks like cold brew, iced espresso and Starbucks Refreshers account for more than 50% of Starbucks sales.

Roz Brewer, chief operating officer at Starbucks, said in December at the company's investor day that cold drinks drive more brand affinity and keep customers coming back.

The pumpkin spice latte — also known by its nickname PSL — has kept customers coming back since its introduction in 2003. It is the coffee chain's most popular seasonal drink, with roughly 424 million sold worldwide. While autumn does not technically start for several more weeks, many fans of the drink point to the annual release of the pumpkin-flavored beverage as the unofficial start of the season.

Dunkin' and other coffee chains have jumped on the success of the pumpkin spice latte. Food brands have also taken note, releasing everything from almonds to Icelandic yogurt in the flavor.

For its part, Starbucks has followed the success of the pumpkin spice latte with other pumpkin limited-time items like pumpkin-spiced whipped cream and the pumpkin cream cheese muffin. Earlier in August, the chain released a pumpkin spice latte creamer and other pumpkin-spice products in grocery stores as part of its partnership with Nestle.