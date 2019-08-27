Doctor-turned-analyst says it was clear opioids were addictive, reacting to landmark J&J ruling

The new charges come at an inopportune time for the union and Big Three Detroit automakers, which are negotiating new contracts for 158,000 UAW workers.Autosread more
Philip Morris International is in discussions with Altria about a possible all-stock, merger of equals, the tobacco giant announced Tuesday.Business Newsread more
One day later, China is still insisting no phone calls took place over the weekend that President Donald Trump claimed showed its willingness to talk again.Marketsread more
Home prices are still gaining nationally, but not nearly as much as they have been over the past few years. Prices in June rose 3.1% annually, according to the S&P CoreLogic...Real Estateread more
"I don't think anyone in the healthcare community can honestly look in the mirror and say opioids weren't addictive and it wasn't known clearly," says Dr. Josh Jennings at...Biotech and Pharmaceuticalsread more
William Blair expects Roku to reach 80 million active accounts by 2025.Investingread more
High-profile lawyer Gloria Allred says "I will be attending the hearing with my clients who are victims."Politicsread more
Brazil said it will reject $22 million from the G-7 nations to help control fires raging in the Amazon rainforest — but President Jair Bolsonaro reportedly claimed he may...World Politicsread more
The findings of the 2019 U.S. Tech Experience Index Study are a "major concern" for automakers, according to J.D. Power.Autosread more
Rob Lynch, the president of Arby's, will replace Steve Ritchie.Restaurantsread more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on TuesdayInvestingread more
Josh Jennings, a medical doctor turned Wall Street analyst, told CNBC on Tuesday that he can't see how Johnson & Johnson or any other health-care company can say they didn't know opioids were addictive.
"I don't think anyone in the healthcare community can honestly look in the mirror and say opioids weren't addictive and it wasn't known clearly," Jennings said. "As a resident in 1998 to 2002, in my intern year, I knew opioids were addictive."
"In emergency rooms, 40% of my patients were coming in seeking opioids," Jennings added. "It's one of the reasons I left clinical medicine, actually."
After completing a residency in the Harvard/Massachusetts General Hospital Medicine-Pediatrics program, Jennings practiced as an attending physician at Mass General in the mid-2000s. He's now a senior research analyst covering the medical device sector at the financial services firm Cowen.
Jennings spoke to "Squawk Box" about Monday's landmark opioid ruling against Johnson & Johnson, in which an Oklahoma judge ordered J&J pay a $572 million fine. It was the first ruling in the U.S. that holds a drugmaker accountable for the opioid epidemic.
The ruling, which J&J intends to appeal, said that the company and subsidiary Janssen repeatedly downplayed the risks of addiction to opioids. J&J said the decision in the case is "flawed" and that the state "failed to present evidence that the company's products or actions caused a public nuisance in Oklahoma."
"This could be a catalyst for some deeper settlement talks," Jennings said, though he's not expecting one.
However, Jennings said it's a "relative positive" for the drugmaker, since investors were expecting the fine to be up to $5 billion. Oklahoma had sought more than $17 billion.
Immediately after the ruling, shares of other companies connected to opioids and facing litigation — Mallinckrodt, Teva Pharmaceutical and Endo International — rose in after-hours trading.
Purdue Pharma — the privately held maker of OxyContin, which has faced much of the blame for the nationwide crisis —and Teva each reached a settlement with Oklahoma before the trial started. Neither firm admitted to any wrongdoing.
— CNBC's Berkeley Lovelace Jr. contributed to this report.