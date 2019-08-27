Gen Z doesn't like branding, so Doritos tries a new approach

Snack giant Doritos has launched an ad campaign which features no logo or brand name, to attract a younger, advertising-averse generation.

The PepsiCo-owned brand's campaign is called "Another Level" and features plain chip bags and the triangular-shaped snack itself and launched with a 60-second "Anti-Ad" on YouTube.

Doritos has also changed its Twitter handle to @Logo_Goes_Here and its website address to thelogogoeshere.com, where instead of images of chip packets, users land on a page that states "What products? You already know." Fans will be able to "triangle" themselves with a snapchat lens, and on Monday the brand tweeted: "It's the chip so iconic … we don't need to name it."

Even though the ad claims to be logo-free, it does use the Doritos triangle shape at the same angle it is found on packets. Toward the end of the ad is a shot of a billboard with the words "Logo Goes Here" superimposed on to the familiar three-sided shape.

But the de-branding is an effort to reach a generation that is not a fan of ads, according to Rachel Ferninando, senior vice-president of marketing at Frito-Lay. "There's a desire to almost reject traditional advertising," she told the Wall Street Journal on Monday. Generation Z, aged between around 8 and 22 years-old, are more familiar with ad-free experiences such as Netflix, so brands are having to find new ways to appeal to them.

The brand calls this audience "emerging adults" and stated: "Newer generations are increasingly turned off by blatant, promotional marketing," in a release emailed to CNBC.