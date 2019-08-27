Ex-Google engineer charged with taking trade secrets to Uber

The U.S. Department of Justice confirmed Tuesday a criminal indictment against ex-Google engineer Anthony Levandowski.

The DOJ announced the 33 charges of theft and attempted theft of trade secrets at a press conference in San Jose, alleging Levandowski took confidential information from Google to Uber. Levandowski had worked at Google's self-driving car project which later became known as Waymo, but according to the indictment, he left in 2016 to launch his own self-driving truck company that was acquired by Uber.

Levandowski is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The indictment alleges Levandowski downloaded thousands of files from Waymo's predecessor, Project Chauffeur, in the months before he left Google. The files allegedly included "critical engineering information about the hardware used on Project Chauffeur self-driving vehicles," and that Levandowski transferred files onto his personal laptop.

The indictment echoes a lawsuit Waymo brought against Uber in February 2017, which was settled about a year later. Waymo claimed that drawings of 3-D sensors for Uber's self-driving car project revealed a "striking resemblance" to Waymo's own designs. The suit also alleged Levandowski took "extraordinary efforts to raid Waymo's design server and then conceal his activities," after downloading over 14,000 confidential and proprietary files before resigning.

In the 2018 settlement, Uber agreed to pay Waymo a 0.34% equity stake amounting to about $245 million based on Uber's valuation at the time.

In response to the charges, Levandowski's lawyers Miles Ehrlich and Ismail Ramsey said in a statement that the new indictment "rehashes claims already discredited in a civil case that settled more than a year and a half ago. The downloads at issue occurred while Anthony was still working at Google—when he and his team were authorized to use the information. None of these supposedly secret files ever went to Uber or any other company."

In a statement, a spokesperson from Waymo said, "We have always believed competition should be fueled by innovation, and we appreciate the work of the U.S. Attorney's Office and the FBI on this case."

Uber said in a statement, "we cooperated with the government throughout their investigation and will continue to do so."

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

