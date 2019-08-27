Federal probe into union corruption expands to General Motors

Supporters wave signs during an address at the Time Warner Cable Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina, on September 5, 2012 on the second day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC).

DETROIT – A federal investigation into misuse of millions of dollars in training center funds by Fiat Chrysler executives and United Auto Workers leaders has expanded to General Motors.

Michael Grimes, a retired senior official with the union's GM division, has been charged with wire fraud and money laundering for allegedly receiving $2 million in kickbacks from UAW vendors. He was charged in a criminal information, which indicates a guilty plea is expected.

Grimes' plea at a hearing Sept. 4 in Ann Arbor would be a major milestone in the Department of Justice investigation into one of America's largest unions. He is the first person not affiliated with Fiat Chrysler to be charged as part of the multiyear probe.

However, the allegations against Grimes differ from previous ones that led to the convictions of eight company and union officials with Fiat Chrysler.

Prosecutors did not identify any GM executives as being involved in the corruption, as they did with FCA.

There also were no allegations that the actions were meant to impact the UAW's collective bargaining with GM, as there was with the Italian-American automaker.

In a statement, GM called the alleged conduct of Grimes and other union officials "deeply disturbing" and said it is "fully cooperating" with the investigation.

"These serious allegations represent a stunning abuse of power and trust," GM said in a statement. "There is no excuse for union officials, entrusted with a fiduciary responsibility to their members and the Center for Human Resources (training center), to enrich themselves at the expense of the union membership they represented — and to steal CHR funds invested by GM for training our hourly employees."