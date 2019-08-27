Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says the escalation of violence is becoming more serious

Skip Navigation
Judge rules against Johnson & Johnson in landmark opioid case in...

Johnson & Johnson, which was the only defendant in the seven-week trial, said it's going to appeal the decision.

Pharma companies soar after Johnson & Johnson fined...

Shares of major pharmaceutical companies surged in after-hours trading Monday following a smaller-than-expected fine for Johnson & Johnson.

Trump's focus needs to be on exports

Trump should not let up with his efforts to increase U.S. sales in the EU and Japan, writes Michael Ivanovitch.

Asia stocks rise as investors watch US-China trade developments

Stocks in Asia traded higher on Tuesday as investors watch for developments on the U.S.-China trade front following a recent escalation in tensions.

Why billionaire Ray Dalio loves criticism — and says you should...

Criticism can be a tough thing to stomach. But according to Ray Dalio, founder of the world's largest hedge fund, it's not something to be shied away from. In fact, it should...

France and US reach draft compromise on French digital tax

The compromise envisages that France would repay to companies the difference between a French tax and a planned mechanism being drawn up by the OECD.

Wall Street sees rising recession risk, market woes amid renewed...

Some of Wall Street's top economists and strategists see last week's trade war escalation as an ominous sign for the economy and markets.

Trump says China sincerely wants a trade deal

Trump, speaking alongside French President Emmanuel Macron at the G-7 summit, says Beijing wants to make a deal "very badly."

These stocks are recession resistant Wall Street analysts say

CNBC combed through Wall Street research to find stocks that analysts like if the U.S. were to enter a recession.

Bernie Sanders pledges to protect news organizations from Google...

The Democratic presidential candidate said in an op-ed Monday he would appoint officials who would enforce antitrust laws on tech.

Amazon's treasurer leaves the company after spending 15 years...

Amazon just lost its top treasurer, who leaves big shoes to fill as the company invests a large chunk of its record cash pile.

Here's what we know about Ruth Bader Ginsburg's latest cancer...

Ruth Bader Ginsburg appeared healthy on Monday during a public appearance at the University at Buffalo, three days after completing a three-week course of radiation therapy in...

China Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says the escalation of violence is becoming more serious

Key Points
  • Carrie Lam was speaking in public for the first time since anti-government demonstrations escalated on Sunday, when police fired water cannon and volleys of tear gas in running battles with protesters who threw bricks and petrol bombs.
  • Hong Kong is grappling with its biggest political crisis since its handover to Beijing in 1997 and Communist Party authorities have sent a clear warning that forceful intervention is possible to quell the unrest.
Protesters gather in Kwai Fong in Hong Kong on August 24, 2019.
LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA | AFP | Getty Images

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday the escalation of violence in anti-government protests that have rocked the Asian financial center for three months is becoming more serious. 

Lam was speaking in public for the first time since anti-government demonstrations escalated on Sunday, when police fired water cannon and volleys of tear gas in running battles with protesters who threw bricks and petrol bombs.

The Chinese-ruled city is grappling with its biggest political crisis since its handover to Beijing in 1997 and Communist Party authorities have sent a clear warning that forceful intervention is possible to quell the violence.

Hong Kong's Beijing-backed leader said she was confident the city's government could handle the unrest by itself and she would not give up on building a platform for dialogue.

But she said the time was not right to set up an independent inquiry into the crisis, one of the cornerstone demands of protesters.

The government said on Monday illegal violence was pushing Hong Kong to the brink of great danger after weekend clashes that included the first gun-shot and the arrest of 86 people, the youngest just 12. 

The protests escalated in mid-June over a now-suspended extradition bill that would have allowed Hong Kong people to be sent to mainland China for trial in courts controlled by the Communist Party.

But the demonstrations have evolved over 12 straight weeks into a broad demand for greater democracy under the "one country, two systems" formula following the handover to China by colonial ruler Britain in 1997. Many Hong Kong residents believe Beijing is eroding the city's autonomy and their rights.