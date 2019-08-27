Here's how to stop all the Google calendar spam you're suddenly getting

Reuniting the companies a decade after they split would create a global tobacco powerhouse with investments in e-cigarettes and cannabis.Business Newsread more
Every now and then, I look at my Google Calendar and see a bunch of random invites to video chats with people I've never met. Recently, my colleague noticed that her calendar was flooded for "invites" that automatically appeared on her calendar and said she had won a free iPhone.
Yes, Google Calendar spam is a thing, and a quick search through Twitter revealed hundreds of complaints in recent weeks. The spam looks like this:
It's tough to avoid, since the events are based on spam messages sent to your Gmail inbox, but there are some ways to prevent it from cluttering up your calendar.
Here's what to do.
If you use Google Calendar on your phone, double check the settings inside the app to make sure that the changes have been applied.
This should help prevent a lot of calendar spam that you get, but you may still get some. In my colleague's case, for example, the events on her calendar suggested that she had already accepted them, which means invitations still appeared. Delete one of them, then choose to delete all future events, and you should see them completely removed.
