Italy's Five Star suspends talks aimed at forming new government

Luigi Di Maio, Five-Star Movement (M5S) leader, addresses the media after a new round of consultations, with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, for the formation of the new government at the Quirinale Palace in Rome, Italy.

Italy's 5-Star Movement suspended talks on forming a new ruling coalition with the opposition Democratic Party (PD) on Tuesday, saying it would only reconvene them when the PD committed to retain Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte as government leader.

The anti-establishment 5-Star party and center-left PD, traditional political enemies, are trying to forge a government after 5-Star's 14-month-old coalition with the right-wing League party broke down this month after months of infighting.

Late on Monday night, 5-Star and the PD appeared close to a deal, with the PD indicating it had dropped a veto on Conte serving another term as prime minister.

However, 5-Star called a halt to the talks on Tuesday in a statement that contrasted sharply with the previous day's apparent progress.

"Yesterday after four hours of talks, nothing was achieved," the statement said. "We cannot any longer work like this. Either the attitude changes or it's difficult. We will see the PD again when the party has given its OK to the reappointment of Conte."