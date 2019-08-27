Italy's Five Star suspends talks aimed at forming new government

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

China's central bank could be trying to shore up the yuan

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint at 7.0810 per dollar — weaker than the previous day's fix, but stronger than the 7.1055 level the market was expecting, according...

China Marketsread more

Judge rules against Johnson & Johnson in landmark opioid case in...

Johnson & Johnson, which was the only defendant in the seven-week trial, said it's going to appeal the decision.

Health and Scienceread more

Trump's focus needs to be on exports

Trump should not let up with his efforts to increase U.S. sales in the EU and Japan, writes Michael Ivanovitch.

World Economyread more

Investors have set their eyes on Thailand as the trade war...

Thailand is set to see an uptick in investment amid the U.S.-China trade war, says the president and CEO of U.S.-ASEAN Business Council, Alexander Feldman.

Asia Economyread more

Why billionaire Ray Dalio loves criticism — and says you should...

Criticism can be a tough thing to stomach. But according to Ray Dalio, founder of the world's largest hedge fund, it's not something to be shied away from. In fact, it should...

Power Playersread more

Pharma companies soar after Johnson & Johnson fined...

Shares of major pharmaceutical companies surged in after-hours trading Monday following a smaller-than-expected fine for Johnson & Johnson.

Marketsread more

Asia stocks edge up as investors watch US-China trade...

Stocks in Asia edged up on Tuesday as investors watched closely for developments on the U.S.-China trade war following a recent escalation.

Asia Marketsread more

US and France have reached a deal on digital tax, Macron says

The U.S. and France have reached an agreement to settle their differences over a French tax on big tech companies, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.

Technologyread more

Wall Street sees rising recession risk, market woes amid renewed...

Some of Wall Street's top economists and strategists see last week's trade war escalation as an ominous sign for the economy and markets.

Marketsread more

Trump says China sincerely wants a trade deal

Trump, speaking alongside French President Emmanuel Macron at the G-7 summit, says Beijing wants to make a deal "very badly."

Politicsread more

These stocks are recession resistant Wall Street analysts say

CNBC combed through Wall Street research to find stocks that analysts like if the U.S. were to enter a recession.

Marketsread more

Bernie Sanders pledges to protect news organizations from Google...

The Democratic presidential candidate said in an op-ed Monday he would appoint officials who would enforce antitrust laws on tech.

Technologyread more
Europe Politics

Italy's Five Star suspends talks aimed at forming new government

Key Points
  • The anti-establishment 5-Star party and center-left PD, traditional political enemies, are trying to forge a government after 5-Star's 14-month-old coalition with the right-wing League party broke down this month after months of infighting.
  • Late on Monday night, 5-Star and the PD appeared close to a deal, with the PD indicating it had dropped a veto on Conte serving another term as prime minister.

Luigi Di Maio, Five-Star Movement (M5S) leader, addresses the media after a new round of consultations, with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, for the formation of the new government at the Quirinale Palace in Rome, Italy.
Giuseppe Ciccia | Pacific Press | LightRocket via Getty Images

Italy's 5-Star Movement suspended talks on forming a new ruling coalition with the opposition Democratic Party (PD) on Tuesday, saying it would only reconvene them when the PD committed to retain Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte as government leader.

The anti-establishment 5-Star party and center-left PD, traditional political enemies, are trying to forge a government after 5-Star's 14-month-old coalition with the right-wing League party broke down this month after months of infighting.

Late on Monday night, 5-Star and the PD appeared close to a deal, with the PD indicating it had dropped a veto on Conte serving another term as prime minister.

However, 5-Star called a halt to the talks on Tuesday in a statement that contrasted sharply with the previous day's apparent progress.

"Yesterday after four hours of talks, nothing was achieved," the statement said. "We cannot any longer work like this. Either the attitude changes or it's difficult. We will see the PD again when the party has given its OK to the reappointment of Conte."

VIDEO1:1401:14
Italian elections would bring more market volatility, UBS strategist says
Street Signs Europe

Conte, who belongs to no party but is close to 5-Star, resigned last week after League leader Matteo Salvini declared the governing coalition was broken and called for snap elections.

On Monday Conte took part in a four-hour meeting with 5-Star leader Luigi Di Maio and PD chief Nicola Zingaretti. 5-Star complained late in the night that the PD had not yet unequivocally backed Conte to lead the new government. PD said many details had still to be worked out.

PD and 5-Star were to have resumed talks at 0900 GMT, said the YouTrend, a digital magazine close to the PD.

The two parties are due to report back to President Sergio Mattarella on Wednesday. If they have not sealed a deal by then, Mattarella will name a caretaker government and call early elections.