Take an exclusive look inside the most expensive home for sale in America

This elegant French chateau-style estate in Los Angeles' Bel Air neighborhood recently got a $50 million price chop but is still the most expensive residence for sale in America.
CNBC got an exclusive look inside the $195 million mega home.
The Chartwell Estate, as it is known today, was the home of billionaire businessman Jerry Perenchio, who died in 2017. According to Forbes, the one-time chairman and CEO of Spanish-language broadcast network Univision had an estimated net worth of $2.8 billion.
The property's 25,000-square-foot main residence has 11 bedrooms, 18 bathrooms and a limestone facade. If the exterior looks familiar, that's because it was used in "The Beverly Hillbillies," a TV series that aired from 1962 to 1971, as the Clampetts' mansion. The original home was designed by Los Angeles architect Sumner Spaulding and completed in 1935.
Shortly after acquiring Chartwell in 1986, Perenchio did a complete gut renovation of the interiors that took five years to complete. During that time, he also extended the property's footprint to more than 10 acres by purchasing and combining three neighboring lots. One of those lots included a home that Perenchio converted into Chartwell's 5,700-square-foot guest house, a second was demolished to make room for a driveway, and a third was bulldozed to become a grassy helipad.
The media mogul adorned his main residence with rare European furniture and antiques he collected over the years, including his private art collection worth hundreds of millions of dollars. The collection was bequeathed to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art upon his death.
He also constructed some significant modern additions to the property.
Past the iron gates of 875 Nimes Road is a winding driveway bordered by lush greenery that leads visitors to the iconic entrance of the main residence.
Through the front doors and past the main entry is an expansive living room, designed by late French interior designer Henri Samuel. Samuel renovated all rooms in the home in the late 1980s.
The main living area has spectacular views of the backyard, including sights of estate's grand fountain bordered by an allee of trees.
The estate's master bedroom and dressing area also have the same breathtaking views of the landscape below.
The estate's formal dining room — with seating for 18 — has paneled walls imported from Europe and date to the mid-1700s.
The "morning room" has a mint-green vaulted lattice ceiling that was constructed in Paris, shipped in sections, and reassembled inside the room. The curtains identically match the floral wallpaper.
On the opposite end of the main level is the "garden room." On the walls are five black-and-gold Japanese lacquer panels inlaid with mother of pearl.
Hilton & Hyland listing agent Gary Gold said Perenchio loved to entertain. One level below the main living room is a ballroom where he hosted big events.
"The owner knew how to throw a party. And in [here], he loved a surprise," Gold said.
With the press of a remote control button, a pair of motorized Asian screens split open to reveal a grand piano on a stage.
"Now, I'm not going to drop names, but on this very stage, Mr. Perenchio would have A-list performers who were used to playing in arenas, playing here for an intimate gathering of a hundred guests," said Gold.
Steps away from the performance area is the billiard room.
An avid wine collector, Perenchio built a climate-controlled wine cellar that holds as many as 12,000 bottles. (His wine collection later sold in two separate Sotheby's auctions — one in March 2018 and the other in May 2018 — for just under $12 million.)
Buried underneath the main residence is a subterranean level that dates to 1935. This lower level is accessible by elevator. It opens into two tunnels that lead to different areas of the estate.
The late Italian opera singer Luciano Pavarotti, who was a friend and a frequent guest, would often come down to these tunnels to practice because the acoustics were so great, Gold said.
One of the tunnels leads to the estate's 75-foot swimming pool and pool house.
The other tunnel delivers visitors out of a colossal stone head and into acres of private gardens, grottos and ponds filled with koi fish.
Perenchio poured millions of dollars into the 10-acre compound's gardens and landscaping, and his passion for horticulture is still apparent.
When visitors drive up the perimeter of the property on Bel Air Road, they are greeted by perfectly sculpted gumdrop trees in front of a stone wall.
Above: Travel along the perimeter of the estate on Bel Air Road, courtesy of Google Maps.
Hidden underneath the estate's rose garden is a motor court Perenchio built for when he had visitors.
The parking structure can hold up to 40 cars.
There's also a vegetable garden.
But perhaps the most unique landscaping feature the billionaire created was his private redwood grove.
Perenchio admired the redwoods found mostly in Northern California so much that he shipped in dozens of trees to Chartwell. The trees now lend shade to the estate's meandering bridle paths.
"Not only is there nothing like this in Los Angeles, I don't think there's anything like this in the country," said Gold.
According to data provided by Realtor.com, Chartwell Estate is currently the most expensive home for sale in the U.S. that's on a multiple listing service.
The estate originally hit the market for $350 million in 2017. One year later, the price was reduced to $245 million. The latest price cut in June brings its asking price to $195 million, furniture not included.
—CNBC's Ray Parisi contributed to this report.
