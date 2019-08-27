Nestle CEO breaks down his company's sustainability initiatives — 'one of our big themes is recycling'

It might bode well for stocks as investors have few other options when it comes to finding long-term yields.Marketsread more
The oil market is already struggling with too much supply, and the U.S. is about to flood the world with a lot more.Market Insiderread more
The lawsuits allege the company and the Sackler family are responsible for starting and sustaining the opioid crisis.Biotech and Pharmaceuticalsread more
Trump is fixated on the strength of the economy as he runs for reelection, so growing concerns about a recession have him worried.2020 Electionsread more
Costco saw a reaction in China that few Western retailers experience. Analysts believe Costco satiates exactly the appetite China had for a new concept, at a time with its...Retailread more
Oklahoma's unusual use of nuisance law to win it's landmark suit against Johnson & Johnson could spur other states to amend their opioid cases to include the statute.Health and Scienceread more
In a video posted to its Twitter, the company said that the sandwich would be back soon and this time, it would be for good.Retailread more
BP, a major player on Alaska's North Slope for decades, announces it is selling all of its assets in the state.Energyread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell.Market Insiderread more
Kevin O'Leary told CNBC on Tuesday that he does not want to see another interest rate cut from the Fed in September.Marketsread more
Autodesk said that due to "trade tensions and macro uncertainty," it lowered its revenue outlook for the year.Technologyread more
Nestle has the wheels rolling on a number of sustainability initiatives with both the environment and health in mind, CEO Ulf Mark Schneider told CNBC on Tuesday.
The Switzerland-based food and drink processing conglomerate, the holding company of household names such as Kit Kat and Nesquik, is focused on creating packages and edible products that are more eco-friendly, he said in a one-on-one interview with "Mad Money's" Jim Cramer. One of those initiatives includes Nestle's plan to package its Nespresso coffee capsules with 100% aluminum, which Schneider explained could find a second life as an aluminum pen or bicycle.
"One of our big themes is recycling," he said when asked about the company's "Impact Per Share." In November, Nespresso announced that it would sell all of its coffee in aluminum capsules by 2020. "There's lots of uses where aluminum can have a useful second life for consumers and we have been a pioneer in recycling schemes for aluminum."
In its efforts to help U.S. consumers in their recycling habits, the company also provides a prepaid United Parcel Service bag when customers order the capsules, which can be easily sent off for recycling, Schneider added.
Nestle also launched its own Institute of Packaging Sciences late last year to develop packaging solutions that are tailored toward its recycling program, he explained. With the institute, the company plans to sell every one of its products in recyclable or reusable packages by 2025.
"We did not want to be a passenger to what the packaging industry is dishing up. We wanted to do our own thing," said Schneider who became the first outsider to lead Nestle in more than a century when he joined the food giant in 2017. "One thing we realized it's our name that's on the product, hence we want to be sure its packaging material that we fully endorse and that we can stand behind."
In terms of health, plant-based food has become a "major theme" for Nestle, the CEO said. That includes its meat and dairy products, such as ice cream and coffee creamers, he continued. Nestle sells the Incredible Burger in Europe, which can be found in German McDonald's restaurants, and plans to launch the Awesome Burger in the United States next month under its Sweet Earth brand. Nestle acquired the brand in 2017.
"That's a key theme because at the end of the day it usually has a better nutritional profile for consumers and it also has a better environmental foot print," Schneider said.
Under his tenure as CEO, Nestle's stock has gained nearly 50%. The shares climbed nearly 1% on Tuesday to close at $109.06.
