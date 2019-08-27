See what Disney's overhauled Epcot theme park will look like—with new attractions from 'Moana' to 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

Disney spent the past week rolling out a host of announcements for everything from new streaming television shows to new attractions at the entertainment giant's theme parks and resorts. Featured in the new rollouts was the company's promise of a "historic transformation" for Walt Disney World's 37-year-old Epcot theme park in Orlando, Florida, Disney announced on Sunday. Over the next "several years," Epcot will undergo "the biggest transformation of any Disney park in history," according to the company.
Take a look at the renderings of some of the updates coming to Epcot.
The overhaul will include updates to some of the park's long-standing attractions, like the World Showcase's country-themed pavilions.
The Epcot United Kingdom pavilion is adding its first "Mary Poppins"-themed attraction.
A new ride based on the Pixar film "Ratatouille" will be added to the France pavilion. The "Ratatouille" ride will allow guests to "shrink to the size of Chef Remy and race through Gusteau's restaurant on a wild adventure," according to Disney.
Disney will add three new neighborhoods to the Epcot park — Discovery, Celebration and Nature — with brand new rides and experiences.
Epcot's Nature neighborhood will include an attraction based on the animated Disney movie "Moana." Called Journey of Water, the attraction will feature a tropical village with "magical, living water" installations that guests will be able to interact and play with in person, Disney said.
The Discovery neighborhood of Epcot will include a "Guardians of the Galaxy" ride based on the series of Marvel superhero movies. Called the Cosmic Rewind, the ride will include a planetarium exhibition where guests will be able to explore the fictional planet of Xandar before going on an adventure with the Guardians of the Galaxy on "a storytelling coaster that rotates 360 degrees," according to Disney.
The Discovery neighborhood will also include a new restaurant called Space 220 that will open this winter at Epcot and will feature views that make diners feel as if they are eating in a space-station located 220 miles above the Earth.
The Celebration neighborhood of Epcot will be the home of the theme park's iconic "Spaceship Earth" geodesic sphere, which will be updated with new music and narration added to the ride inside that tracks the history of human communications.
The updates coming to Disney's Epcot park will be completed at various points over the next "several years," the company said. Some, such as the "Ratatouille" ride will open in 2020.
Disney announced the Epcot overhaul over the weekend at the company's D23 Expo in Anaheim, California. The company also announced details of a new "Star Wars"-themed hotel, called Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, along with details on a wide range of new TV series and movies coming to Disney's forthcoming streaming service, Disney+, including "Star Wars" universe shows like "The Mandalorian" and a new series with actor Ewan McGregor reprising his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi.
