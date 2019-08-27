See what Disney's overhauled Epcot theme park will look like—with new attractions from 'Moana' to 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

Disney spent the past week rolling out a host of announcements for everything from new streaming television shows to new attractions at the entertainment giant's theme parks and resorts. Featured in the new rollouts was the company's promise of a "historic transformation" for Walt Disney World's 37-year-old Epcot theme park in Orlando, Florida, Disney announced on Sunday. Over the next "several years," Epcot will undergo "the biggest transformation of any Disney park in history," according to the company.

Take a look at the renderings of some of the updates coming to Epcot.

The overhaul will include updates to some of the park's long-standing attractions, like the World Showcase's country-themed pavilions.

The Epcot United Kingdom pavilion is adding its first "Mary Poppins"-themed attraction.