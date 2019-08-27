A recession in 2020 would hurt Trump, but it wouldn't necessarily sink his reelection

President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters as he meets with Romania's President Klaus Iohannis in the Oval Office of the White House In Washington. August 20, 2019.

Fears about a flagging economy have jumped to the top of President Donald Trump's mind.

As unusual bond market moves have prompted concerns about looming economic trouble, the president said "we are very far from a recession." Trump has pointed to a "strong" U.S. economy — the strongest in the world, he says — held back from soaring growth only by what he calls a "clueless" Federal Reserve and a news media hellbent on feeding the narrative of a downturn.

At the G-7 meetings in France this weekend, he proclaimed the U.S. economy is "the talk of the world!"

Trump has reason to fret. He has built his argument for reelection on American prosperity. His hopes for winning the race may hinge in no small part on stopping the U.S. from tumbling into a recession before November 2020.

Only two presidents since World War II — Democrats Harry Truman and Jimmy Carter — have run for reelection in the same year as a recession. While Truman won and Carter lost, history suggests an economic slump would damage Trump's chances in what will already be a tough 2020 race.

Incumbents have a harder time winning amid a down economy because they need to find other issues to draw voters, said Lynn Vavreck, an American politics and public policy professor at UCLA. Trump is "better positioned than most" to withstand a slowdown because he ran on identity-focused issues like immigration in 2016, "but without a good economy it will be harder for him to swing marginal voters," she said.

Metrics such as the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index help track consumers views' on and expectations for the economy. The metric typically plummets during recessions.

Over the survey's history back to the mid-20th century, it has "largely" found that "if the index is low, the incumbent doesn't get reelected," said Richard Curtin, director of surveys of consumers at the University of Michigan.

Recession fears climbed this month for a variety of reasons. Trade tensions with China exploded Friday: Trump said U.S. companies are "hereby ordered" to find an alternative to operating in the country, and the Trump administration hiked tariff rates on Chinese goods. A day earlier, a key indicator found the manufacturing sector contracted for the first time in 10 years, adding to concerns about the economy.

Meanwhile, corporate profit growth has proven sluggish — though not as bad as some had feared.

Trump may not need to worry just yet. Though some early warning signs of a slowdown have emerged, history suggests it could take until after the election in 2021 for a recession to hit.

U.S. gross domestic product rose a solid 2.1% in the second quarter. On Wednesday, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office projected long-term growth of 1.8%, even though it expects Trump's trade conflicts to drag on economic growth. While 1.8% growth is lower than the long-term U.S. historical average, it would comfortably keep the U.S. ahead of a recession.

Uncertainty created by the Trump administration's trade war with China helped to send consumer sentiment lower in August to a level not seen since the beginning of the year, but it still sits well above levels typically seen during recessions. The current sentiment reading would suggest a good case for reelection for an incumbent president, Curtin said.

He notes that Trump's presidency has thrown out some traditional expectations for how voters will react to a president's first term. For instance, views on the economy have become more partisan: Democrats are less likely to have positive feelings about the economy while Trump is in office than they were when Republican President Ronald Reagan was in the White House.

Despite the economy's solid standing now, parts of Wall Street see a rising risk of a recession in the next year. Since the possibility has vexed Trump, CNBC looked back at how other presidents fared while running for reelection under the shadow of a recession.