US consumer confidence dips in August

Philip Morris International, Altria confirm they are in merger...

Reuniting the companies a decade after they split would create a global tobacco powerhouse with investments in e-cigarettes and cannabis.

Federal probe into union corruption expands to General Motors

The new charges come at an inopportune time for the union and Big Three Detroit automakers, which are negotiating new contracts for 158,000 UAW workers.

China insists it is unaware of calls to Trump, calls tariffs...

One day later, China is still insisting no phone calls took place over the weekend that President Donald Trump claimed showed its willingness to talk again.

Dudley encourages the Fed to help sway the 2020 election against...

The former New York Fed chief urged officials not to lower interest rates simply as a backstop while the president continues his tit-for-tat tariff battle with the Chinese...

Feds say Jeffrey Epstein suicide won't stop effort to get...

The prosecutor, Allison Moe, spoke in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, where she was watched by several dozen women who say they were sexually abused as young women or girls...

Doctor-turned-analyst on J&J ruling: It was clear opioids were...

Cowen analyst Dr. Josh Jennings says he can't see how Johnson and Johnson or any health-care company can say opioids weren't dangerously addictive.

Roku is growing even faster than Netflix did at the same point,...

William Blair expects Roku to reach 80 million active accounts by 2025.

Brazil to reject $22 million G-7 fund aimed at controlling Amazon...

Brazil says it will reject $22 million from the G-7 nations to help control fires raging in the Amazon rainforest — but President Jair Bolsonaro reportedly said he may accept...

New Jeffrey Epstein accusers to come forward in court hearing

High-profile lawyer Gloria Allred says "I will be attending the hearing with my clients who are victims."

Papa John's names Arby's President Rob Lynch as CEO, shares jump...

Rob Lynch, the president of Arby's, will replace Steve Ritchie.

Home price gains slowed down in June, but mortgage rates may heat...

Home prices are still gaining nationally, but not nearly as much as they have been over the past few years. Prices in June rose 3.1% annually, according to the S&P CoreLogic...

Economy

US consumer confidence dips in August

  • U.S. consumer confidence retreated a bit in August as optimism on the present situation improved to its highest since late 2000, offsetting a weakening in the outlook on economic conditions, the Conference Board said on Tuesday.
  • Lynn Franco, Conference Board's senior director of economist indicators, cautioned that if the recent escalation in the trade tensions between China and United States persists, consumer expectations will likely dampen.
A woman shops at a Walmart Supercenter store in Rosemead, California.
Frederic J. Brown | AFP | Getty Images

U.S. consumer confidence retreated a bit in August as optimism on the present situation improved to its highest since late 2000, offsetting a weakening in the outlook on economic conditions, the Conference Board said on Tuesday.

The group's index on consumer confidence slipped to 135.1 in August from an upwardly adjusted 135.8 the month before.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of 129.5 for August.

"Expectations cooled moderately, but overall remain strong," Lynn Franco, Conference Board's senior director of economist indicators, said in a statement. "While other parts of the economy may show some weakening, consumers have remained confident and willing to spend."

She cautioned that if the recent escalation in the trade tensions between China and United States persists, consumer expectations will likely dampen.

The survey's expectations index fell to 107.0 from a revised 112.4 in July.

On the other hand, the present situation gauge rose to 177.2 from 170.9. The latest figure was the highest since 179.7 recorded in November 2000, the Conference Board said.