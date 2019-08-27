China insists it is unaware of calls to Trump and says tariffs are 'extreme pressure' and 'not constructive at all'

The new charges come at an inopportune time for the union and Big Three Detroit automakers, which are negotiating new contracts for 158,000 UAW workers.Autosread more
Philip Morris International is in discussions with Altria about a possible all-stock, merger of equals, the tobacco giant announced Tuesday.Business Newsread more
One day later, China is still insisting no phone calls took place over the weekend that President Donald Trump claimed showed its willingness to talk again.Marketsread more
Home prices are still gaining nationally, but not nearly as much as they have been over the past few years. Prices in June rose 3.1% annually, according to the S&P CoreLogic...Real Estateread more
"I don't think anyone in the healthcare community can honestly look in the mirror and say opioids weren't addictive and it wasn't known clearly," says Dr. Josh Jennings at...Biotech and Pharmaceuticalsread more
William Blair expects Roku to reach 80 million active accounts by 2025.Investingread more
High-profile lawyer Gloria Allred says "I will be attending the hearing with my clients who are victims."Politicsread more
Brazil said it will reject $22 million from the G-7 nations to help control fires raging in the Amazon rainforest — but President Jair Bolsonaro reportedly claimed he may...World Politicsread more
The findings of the 2019 U.S. Tech Experience Index Study are a "major concern" for automakers, according to J.D. Power.Autosread more
Rob Lynch, the president of Arby's, will replace Steve Ritchie.Restaurantsread more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on TuesdayInvestingread more
One day later, China is still insisting no phone calls took place over the weekend that President Donald Trump claimed showed its willingness to talk again.
"I have not heard of this situation regarding the two calls that the U.S. mentioned in the weekend," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at press conference on Tuesday. He had denied on Monday that the calls had taken place.
"Regretfully, the U.S. has further increased the tax rate on China's exports to the U.S. This extreme pressure is purely harmful to both sides and not constructive at all," Geng said, according to a CNBC translation.
On Monday, Trump said at the G-7 summit in France that China in recent phone conversations expressed its desire for a deal. His comment renewed hopes for a resolution between the world's two largest economies, pushing the market higher as the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained more than 250 points Monday.
Trump abruptly ended the tariff cease-fire earlier this month by slapping more tariffs on Chinese goods, and China retaliated with imposing duties on $75 billion more of U.S. goods and resumed auto tariffs. Trump also said he's ordering U.S. companies to immediately start looking for an alternative to China.
"We hope that the U.S. can maintain calm, return to rationality, stop wrong practices, and create conditions for the two sides to conduct consultations on the basis of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit," Geng said Tuesday.
Chinese state-run media Xinhua is also sticking to its tough stance on the trade war.
"China did not and will not surrender," Xinhua said in a commentary on Tuesday. "Playing the old tricks of bullying and maximum pressure, the U.S. administration has escalated the trade tensions repeatedly and tried to coerce China into accepting its irrational demands."
Xinhua had called Trump's move to order companies to leave China "ridiculous at best."