YouTube CEO doubles down on 'commitment to openness' even if that means leaving up offensive content

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki says the platform will remain "open," even if that means a continued influx of content deemed controversial or offensive.

In a letter addressed to YouTube creators, Wojcicki says the Google-owned platform is committed to remaining open to all creators because she thinks it does more good than harm.

Wojcicki's letter comes as the company and its chief face scrutiny over the spread of hateful content and misinformation on the platform. In recent months, it has updated policies to try and stem that but has faces questions about whether openness got it into the situation its in.

"A commitment to openness is not easy," Wojcicki wrote. "It sometimes means leaving up content that is outside the mainstream, controversial or even offensive."

She pointed to examples of videos that have helped educate audiences, adding "Let me be clear, none of this happens without openness." She said problematic content makes up a fraction of one percent of the platform's overall videos.

"As more issues come into view, a rising chorus of policymakers, press and pundits are questioning whether an open platform is valuable...or even viable," Wojcicki said. "Despite these concerns, I believe preserving an open platform is more important than ever."