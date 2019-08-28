American Airlines stock cratered this month but upside may follow, says JP Morgan

Bond yields are heading south, and there appears to be no stopping them for now.Market Insiderread more
The raid comes as the union and Big Three Detroit automakers are negotiating new contracts for 158,000 UAW workers.
China is accelerating efforts in other countries to reduce its reliance on the U.S., while strengthening its domestic market.
The combination of rising home prices and falling mortgage rates has U.S. homeowners sitting on a veritable fortune in home equity. The collective amount of money borrowers...
The Fed and its long-held independence crucial to its decision-making are facing a test perhaps like never before.
"The U.S. economy is increasingly dependent on an over-leveraged consumer. It's like on some ways like in 2008," O'Neill says.
From real estate and retail stores to classic cars and art, the weakest segment of the American economy right now is the very top.
Hurricane Dorian is blowing through the Virgin Islands and is expected to reach Florida as a Category 3 hurricane by Monday. As it gets stronger, the main part of the storm is...
Don't ignore the inversion curve. It's not different this time. Global interest rates are negative because the world economy is heading toward a synchronized recession.
J.P. Morgan estimates a 50% return for American Airlines' stock in the next three months.
McDonald's said Wednesday that it will introduce new workplace training centered on harassment and workplace safety as it faces legal scrutiny over its previous handling of...
