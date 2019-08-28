American Airlines stock cratered this month but upside may follow, says JP Morgan

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Why record low bond yields could keep heading lower as market...

Bond yields are heading south, and there appears to be no stopping them for now.

Market Insiderread more

Federal agents raid home of United Auto Workers union President...

The raid comes as the union and Big Three Detroit automakers are negotiating new contracts for 158,000 UAW workers.

Autosread more

China's playing the long game in the trade war

China is accelerating efforts in other countries to reduce its reliance on the U.S., while strengthening its domestic market.

Marketsread more

Homeowners are sitting on a record amount of cash

The combination of rising home prices and falling mortgage rates has U.S. homeowners sitting on a veritable fortune in home equity. The collective amount of money borrowers...

Real Estateread more

The Fed's efforts to stay out of politics just got a lot tougher...

The Fed and its long-held independence crucial to its decision-making are facing a test perhaps like never before.

The Fedread more

Economist Jim O'Neill warns the US economy may be too dependent...

"The U.S. economy is increasingly dependent on an over-leveraged consumer. It's like on some ways like in 2008," O'Neill says.

Economyread more

New recession warning: The rich aren't spending

From real estate and retail stores to classic cars and art, the weakest segment of the American economy right now is the very top.

Wealthread more

Hurricane Dorian strengthens to Cat 1 storm as it slams Virgin...

Hurricane Dorian is blowing through the Virgin Islands and is expected to reach Florida as a Category 3 hurricane by Monday. As it gets stronger, the main part of the storm is...

Weather & Natural Disastersread more

Ron Insana: This time is not different for the inverted yield...

Don't ignore the inversion curve. It's not different this time. Global interest rates are negative because the world economy is heading toward a synchronized recession.

Commentaryread more

American Airlines stock down this month but upside may follow,...

J.P. Morgan estimates a 50% return for American Airlines' stock in the next three months.

Pro Analysisread more

McDonald's announces new anti-harassment training for US...

McDonald's said Wednesday that it will introduce new workplace training centered on harassment and workplace safety as it faces legal scrutiny over its previous handling of...

Restaurantsread more

US 30-year bond yield falls to record low under 2% as recession...

A key part of the U.S. yield curve inverted even further Wednesday morning, exacerbating fears of an impending recession.

Bondsread more

American Airlines stock cratered this month but upside may follow, says JP Morgan

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
American Airlines aircraft are shown parked at their gates at Miami International Airport in Miami.
Wilfredo Lee | AP

The massive sell-off in the past month for American Airlines' stock could mean a comeback is on the way, J.P. Morgan said Wednesday.

The firm estimates a 50% return for the airline's stock in the next 3 months.