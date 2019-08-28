Before he made it big, Jay Leno slept in his car and squatted in empty L.A. homes

As a comedian and former host of NBC's "The Tonight Show," Jay Leno has enjoyed a successful and lucrative, career. At the height of his time on "The Tonight Show," Leno reportedly earned as much as $30 million a year.

But he wasn't always bringing in steady paychecks.

When Leno moved to Los Angeles in the early 1970s, the first thing he bought was a 1955 Buick Roadmaster, which he still owns today and has featured on his CNBC show "Jay Leno's Garage." The car only cost him $350.

"In L.A., you actually need a car before you need a place to live because you can't get to the place you live if you don't have a car, because there's really no public transportation," he tells CNBC Make It.

However, Leno still couldn't afford an apartment, so he slept in his Roadmaster. And in between nights in the car, he squatted in empty houses.

"I would drive around to open houses. I'd go there on a Sunday — you know, 'open from 12 to 4' — then around 3:30, I'd look around the house, and then I'd slam the door and duck in the closet," he says. "When the realtor locked up, I would live in the house for a couple of days."

When the realtor showed up again, he'd apologize and move on to the next house, he says.

He was also careful to keep the homes he stayed in tidy. "I never stole anything. I always took care of the house and made the bed and everything."

Leno says the stunt is one of the craziest things he did to get by as a young comic. "It was fantastic," he adds.