Beyond Meat's pea protein supplier receives additional $75 million investment from Cargill

From real estate and retail stores to classic cars and art, the weakest segment of the American economy right now is the very top.Wealthread more
A key part of the U.S. yield curve inverted even further Wednesday morning, exacerbating fears of an impending recession.Bondsread more
It didn't take much to end the party in the refinance market. A small tick higher in mortgage rates caused the sudden surge in refinances to retreat just as quickly.Real Estateread more
A retreat into cash is not the answer, despite global economic uncertainty, UBS says.Investingread more
Hudson's Bay will be paid $99.5 million Canadian dollars ($75 million) in cash after the deal closes and a secured promissory note of CA$33.2 million ($25 million) payable in...Retailread more
Other signals about the economic, such as low jobless claims, help paint a contrasting picture, says Bespoke's Paul Hickey.Marketsread more
There's much talk today about the shipping wars between big-box retailers Walmart and Target and e-commerce giant Amazon. But Best Buy has likewise been chipping away at its...Retailread more
United Airlines is ditching expiration date for frequent flyer miles, in a bid to make the lucrative program more attractive.Airlinesread more
Puris, which is the largest North American pea protein producer, will be able to more than double its pea protein production at an existing facility in Dawson, Minnesota.Food & Beverageread more
Tiffany's quarterly earnings top expectations, but sales fall short. The luxury jeweler also maintained its outlook for the full year.Retailread more
Peloton says in a filing ahead of its IPO that it's riding a consumer trend for fitness and wellness solutions. But it's not reaching those most in need.Technologyread more
Beyond Meat's pea protein supplier has received an additional $75 million investment from Cargill, one of North America's largest beef processors.
Puris, which is the largest North American pea protein producer, will be able to more than double its pea protein production at an existing facility in Dawson, Minnesota.
The company buys peas from farmers who grow the crop using its proprietary seed and then extracts pea protein from them. As a result of the investment announced Wednesday, Puris will now own and operate three facilities in North America that focus solely on pea protein protein production. The investment will also add approximately 90 new jobs.
In January 2018, Cargill and Puris signed a joint venture agreement to accelerate the production of pea protein, with a $25 million investment from the agricultural giant.
Since then, Beyond Meat has significantly ramped up production of its meat substitutes, which use pea protein as its primary source of protein. In its second quarter, revenue from restaurants and foodservice surged 483% from a year ago, and revenue from grocery stores soared 192%.
Puris is not Beyond's sole pea protein supplier. According to company filings from July 31, it also sources pea protein from Roquette, which is based in France.
Beyond products have landed on the menus of fast-food chains like Subway and Dunkin'. KFC, which is owned by Yum Brands, said Tuesday that the single Atlanta location testing plant-based Beyond fried chicken sold out of the item in less than five hours.
Beyond's meat substitutes appeal to flexitarians — people looking to consume less meat — because they more realistically mimic the taste and look of meat products. The expected growth in the market for meat alternative market has send Beyond's stock surging 528% since its May initial public offering.
Programming note: Puris President and CEO Tyler Lorenzen will be on CNBC's "Squawk Alley" at 11:45 a.m. ET Wednesday.