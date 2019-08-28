Bitcoin drops below $10,000 in sudden afternoon swoon

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Why record low bond yields could keep heading lower as market...

Bond yields are heading south, and there appears to be no stopping them for now.

Market Insiderread more

Federal agents raid home of United Auto Workers union President...

The raid comes as the union and Big Three Detroit automakers are negotiating new contracts for 158,000 UAW workers.

Autosread more

Bashing China could be the Democrats' ticket to the White House

There's a good chance the same voters who say they don't like "Trump's tariffs" will support them if they're promoted by Warren, Sanders or Biden. But none of the candidates...

Politicsread more

Homeowners are sitting on a record amount of cash

The combination of rising home prices and falling mortgage rates has U.S. homeowners sitting on a veritable fortune in home equity. The collective amount of money borrowers...

Real Estateread more

NFL should let players use CBD to manage pain: Hall of Fame RB...

"It's worked for me. It's worked for a lot of players," the two-time Denver Broncos Super Bowl champion says.

Health and Scienceread more

Wealthy former Hillary Clinton donor Rosenberg uses shell company...

Rosenberg's company, SR 2018 LLC, is listed as a six-figure donor to the Trump Victory committee and it also sent checks directly to Trump's campaign.

2020 Electionsread more

Disney's Galaxy's Edge's lower foot traffic was intentional

When you land on the outer rim planet of Batuu, you may notice bubbling pods of blue and green milk, stormtroopers interrogating citizens or even the sound of a TIE Fighter...

Entertainmentread more

J&J is at risk of losing AAA credit rating following Oklahoma...

Moody's revised its outlook on J&J's top-tier credit rating to "negative" from "stable" reflecting the company's financial exposure to opioid-related litigation.

Health and Scienceread more

Airlines waive change and cancellation fees as Hurricane Dorian...

Hurricane Dorian spun through the northern Caribbean as a Category 1 storm on Wednesday, prompting airlines to waive change fees for affected travelers.

Airlinesread more

China's playing the long game in the trade war

China is accelerating efforts in other countries to reduce its reliance on the U.S., while strengthening its domestic market.

Marketsread more

The Fed's efforts to stay out of politics just got a lot tougher...

The Fed and its long-held independence crucial to its decision-making are facing a test perhaps like never before.

The Fedread more

Economist Jim O'Neill warns the US economy may be too dependent...

"The U.S. economy is increasingly dependent on an over-leveraged consumer. It's like on some ways like in 2008," O'Neill says.

Economyread more
Bitcoin

Bitcoin drops below $10,000 in sudden afternoon swoon

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Key Points
  • Bitcoin fell about $530, or 5%, in a 40-minute span after being mostly flat for the day.
  • Bitcoin is now well below the level of more than $12,600 that it was trading at in July. 
  • Fellow cryptocurrency Ethereum also took a similar dive on Wednesday. 
Omar Marques | LightRocket | Getty Images

The price of Bitcoin dipped below $10,000 as cryptocurrencies fell sharply on Wednesday afternoon.

Bitcoin fell about $530, or 5%, in a 40-minute span after being mostly flat for the day, according to data from industry site CoinDesk, continuing a volatile year for the world's most valuable cryptocurrency.

Fellow cryptocurrency Ethereum also took a similar dive on Wednesday, dropping about 9% during the same time window. It is not clear what triggered the sell offs.

Bitcoin was down about 4.3% for the day, while Ethereum slumped 8.3%.

Bitcoin is up more than 150% for the year, fueled in part by Facebook's announcement of Libra, its cryptocurrency project. Some analysts said Libra was creating more awareness about digital asset classes.

However, Libra has faced heavy scrutiny from politicians and regulators, and Bitcoin is now well below the level of more than $12,600 that it was trading at in July.

Ethereum also hit recent highs after Libra was announced, but the price of the digital currency is only up roughly 14% for the year.

Governments around the world are exploring creating their own cryptocurrencies. A senior official for the Chinese government said earlier this month that the country was close to releasing its own digital currency.

Bitcoin dropped 5% in less than an hour.
Next Article
Key Points
  • Bond yields around the world careened to new lows as investors worried about recession, the lack of progress in trade talks between the U.S. and China and the latest developments in the U.K. around Brexit.
  • Strategists expect yields to continue to move lower, as summer ends and the September calendar opens up to a rush of economic reports and key central bank meetings later in the month.
  • "The disaster scenario is if yields fall dramatically from here," said one strategist. "Hypothetically, if the trade situation intensifies, if maybe Hong Kong goes badly and Brexit seems like it results in a hard exit ... then what you probably get is a massive rally again in Treasurys."