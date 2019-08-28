Blackstone offers more than 35% premium for energy company

From real estate and retail stores to classic cars and art, the weakest segment of the American economy right now is the very top.Wealthread more
Blackstone has made an offer to take Tallgrass Energy private, sending the energy company's stock soaring.
Shares of Tallgrass jumped about 34% percent on Wednesday, bringing the stock price close to the level offered as part of the deal. Blackstone is offering to buy the rest of Tallgrass' Class A stock for $19.50 per share in cash.
The investment firm already has a large stake in the energy company, holding 44% of its outstanding equity. The offer represents a 35.9% premium over its closing share price on Tuesday.
Tallgrass is a midstream energy company that operates pipelines for crude oil and natural gas. For its most recent quarter, which ended June 30, Tallgrass reported $211 million in revenues.
Tallgrass shares have struggled recently. The stock fell by more than 30% between July 12 and the market close on Tuesday. The Kansas-based company has a market cap of roughly $5.5 billion.
Shares of Blackstone were down less than 1% on Wednesday morning.
According to offer letter, the proposed deal would be structured as a merger between Tallgrass and an acquisition vehicle created by Blackstone. The deal would be made through Blackstone's infrastructure group.