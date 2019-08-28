Skip Navigation
Blackstone offers more than 35% premium for energy company

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Key Points
  • Shares of Tallgrass have risen close to the level offered as part of a deal to take it private.
  • Blackstone firm already has a large stake in the energy company, holding 44% of its outstanding equity.
  • The offer is a 35.9% premium over its closing share price on Tuesday.
A sign stands outside the offices of Blackstone Group LP in the Plateau de Kirchberg district of Luxembourg, on Monday, July 15, 2019.
Geert Vanden Wijngaert | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Blackstone has made an offer to take Tallgrass Energy private, sending the energy company's stock soaring.

Shares of Tallgrass jumped about 34% percent on Wednesday, bringing the stock price close to the level offered as part of the deal. Blackstone is offering to buy the rest of Tallgrass' Class A stock for $19.50 per share in cash.

The investment firm already has a large stake in the energy company, holding 44% of its outstanding equity. The offer represents a 35.9% premium over its closing share price on Tuesday.

Tallgrass is a midstream energy company that operates pipelines for crude oil and natural gas. For its most recent quarter, which ended June 30, Tallgrass reported $211 million in revenues.

Tallgrass shares have struggled recently. The stock fell by more than 30% between July 12 and the market close on Tuesday. The Kansas-based company has a market cap of roughly $5.5 billion.

Shares of Blackstone were down less than 1% on Wednesday morning.

According to offer letter, the proposed deal would be structured as a merger between Tallgrass and an acquisition vehicle created by Blackstone. The deal would be made through Blackstone's infrastructure group.

