What to watch today: Bond yields hit stocks, possible opioid deal, and China spies use LinkedIn

U.S. stock futures move in a narrow range between gains and losses this morning, following a Tuesday session that saw stocks give up a chunk of their Monday gains.Morning Briefread more
A key part of the U.S. yield curve inverted even further Wednesday morning, exacerbating fears of an impending recession.Bondsread more
Sterling fell Wednesday morning after U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would schedule the formal reopening of parliament for October 14.Europe Marketsread more
Tiffany's quarterly earnings top expectations, but sales fall short. The luxury jeweler also maintained its outlook for the full year.Retailread more
It didn't take much to end the party in the refinance market. A small tick higher in mortgage rates caused the sudden surge in refinances to retreat just as quickly.Real Estateread more
In a speech Tuesday, EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager drew parallels between Google for Jobs and the company's comparison shopping service, which was the subject...Technologyread more
"Until we get some tangible signs that the economy's picking up, you're going to have to get used to the market," Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
The move comes as labor costs are rising in China along with added pressure from spiraling tariffs due to the ongoing Sino-U.S. trade tensions.Technologyread more
In a video posted to its Twitter, the company said that the sandwich would be back soon and this time, it would be for good.Retailread more
From real estate and retail stores to classic cars and art, the weakest segment of the American economy right now is the very top.Wealthread more
The gold rally hasn't lost its shine, but Matt Maley of Miller Tabak says one technical red flag is waving.Trading Nationread more
U.S. stock futures have moved in a narrow range between gains and losses this morning, following a Tuesday session that saw stocks give up a chunk of their Monday gains as bond yields fell. The Dow has now fallen in two of the past three sessions, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq lower in three of the past four trading days. Utilities have been the biggest trend-bucker of the month, with the S&P 500 Utilities sector by far the strongest sector performer of the month, and the Dow Jones Utilities currently at a record high. (CNBC)
* Key yield curve inverts even further as 30-year yield hits new record low (CNBC)
* Stock dividends are yielding more than the 30-year Treasury bond for the first time in a decade (CNBC)
* Yuan hit an 11-year low this week. Here's a look at how China controls its currency (CNBC)
Sterling fell against the dollar this morning after U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would schedule the formal reopening of parliament for Oct. 14, a highly-controversial move that would restrict parliamentary time before the Brexit deadline and increase the chances of the U.K. leaving the EU with no deal. (CNBC)
On today's U.S. economic calendar, the Mortgage Bankers Association is out with its weekly look at mortgage applications at 7 a.m. ET, while the Energy Department issues its weekly report on oil and gasoline inventories at 10:30 a.m. ET. (CNBC)
Luxury goods retailer Tiffany (TIF), spirits maker Brown-Forman (BF.B), clothing retailer Chico's FAS (CHS), and watch maker Movado Group (MOV) are out with quarterly earnings this morning. H&R Block (HRB), Box (BOX), Five Below (FIVE), Guess (GES), Okta (OKTA), PVH (PVH), and Williams-Sonoma (WSM) issue quarterly reports after today's closing bell.
Purdue Pharma and its owners, the Sackler family, are offering to settle more than 2,000 lawsuits against the company for up to $12 billion. Lawsuits against the company and the Sackler family say they are responsible for starting and sustaining the opioid crisis.The potential deal was discussed by Purdue's lawyers at a meeting, NBC News reported.
Chinese spies reportedly have been using LinkedIn, the only major American social media platform not blocked in China, to seek out potential new foreign recruits. LinkedIn is ideal for espionage recruitment because it's a platform where millions of people are looking for jobs. (CNBC)
Alphabet's Google (GOOGL) is shifting its Pixel smartphone production to Vietnam from China starting this year as it builds a cheap supply chain in Southeast Asia, the Nikkei business daily reported today. The move comes as labor costs are rising in China along with added pressure from spiraling tariffs due to the ongoing China-U.S. trade tensions. (CNBC)
* Google is facing another EU antitrust probe (CNBC)
* Google shut down the product it acquired with ex-cloud leader (CNBC)
* Facebook tightens rules for US political advertisers ahead of 2020 election (CNBC)
President Donald Trump's longtime bank revealed it has tax records Congress is seeking in its investigation of the president's finances. Deutsche Bank (DB) said in court papers it has tax returns responsive to a subpoena sent this year, in which Congress asked the bank for a host of documents related to Trump and his family. (AP)
The Department of Homeland Security is moving $271 million from other agencies such as FEMA and the U.S. Coast Guard to increase the number of beds for detained immigrants and support its policy forcing asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while their cases play out. The news comes as Tropical Storm Dorian is heading toward Puerto Rico. (AP)
* Puerto Rico braces for storm Dorian, one of first tests since 2017 (Reuters)
* Trump pushes to allow new logging in Alaska's Tongass National Forest (Washington Post)
Peloton, best known for at-home fitness equipment and accompanying streaming fitness services, revealed growing sales but widening losses ahead of its IPO, in documents filed with regulators. The fitness company expects to raise $500 million in its offering. (CNBC)
SpaceX flew its prototype rocket many times higher and longer than ever before in a test, pushing the company one step closer to its dream of sending humans and cargo to Mars. The company is building the enormous rocket to achieve its goal of transporting up to 100 people in the space flights. (CNBC)
Toyota Motor (TM) said it would form a capital alliance with fellow Japanese automaker Suzuki, to help accelerate technological development. Toyota will take a 4.9% stake in Suzuki as part of the deal, while Suzuki will receive around 0.2% or Toyota's outstanding shares.
Intel (INTC) and its private equity partners may list cybersecurity company McAfee this fall at a valuation of at least $8 billion, according to a Bloomberg report.
Hershey (HSY) is buying nutrition bar maker ONE Brands in a deal worth about $325 million, complementing its existing Oatmega nutrition bar business. Hershey expects to complete the deal by the fourth quarter of this year.
Papa John's (PZZA) was upgraded to "buy" from "hold" at Stifel Nicolaus, which points to the naming of former Arby's President Rob Lynch as its new Chief Executive Officer. Stifel also raised its price target on the pizza chain's stock to $60 per share from $42.
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen said it has sold out of its inventory of its new chicken sandwich. But the sandwich, launched Aug. 12, will back soon and for good. Popeyes have been selling out of it after a Twitter feud between Chick-fil-A. Popeyes' parent company Canada's Restaurant Brands also owns Burger King and Tim Hortons. (CNBC)