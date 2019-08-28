What to watch today: Bond yields hit stocks, possible opioid deal, and China spies use LinkedIn

U.S. stock futures have moved in a narrow range between gains and losses this morning, following a Tuesday session that saw stocks give up a chunk of their Monday gains as bond yields fell. The Dow has now fallen in two of the past three sessions, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq lower in three of the past four trading days. Utilities have been the biggest trend-bucker of the month, with the S&P 500 Utilities sector by far the strongest sector performer of the month, and the Dow Jones Utilities currently at a record high. (CNBC)



* Key yield curve inverts even further as 30-year yield hits new record low (CNBC)

* Stock dividends are yielding more than the 30-year Treasury bond for the first time in a decade (CNBC)

* Yuan hit an 11-year low this week. Here's a look at how China controls its currency (CNBC)

Sterling fell against the dollar this morning after U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would schedule the formal reopening of parliament for Oct. 14, a highly-controversial move that would restrict parliamentary time before the Brexit deadline and increase the chances of the U.K. leaving the EU with no deal. (CNBC)

On today's U.S. economic calendar, the Mortgage Bankers Association is out with its weekly look at mortgage applications at 7 a.m. ET, while the Energy Department issues its weekly report on oil and gasoline inventories at 10:30 a.m. ET. (CNBC)

Luxury goods retailer Tiffany (TIF), spirits maker Brown-Forman (BF.B), clothing retailer Chico's FAS (CHS), and watch maker Movado Group (MOV) are out with quarterly earnings this morning. H&R Block (HRB), Box (BOX), Five Below (FIVE), Guess (GES), Okta (OKTA), PVH (PVH), and Williams-Sonoma (WSM) issue quarterly reports after today's closing bell.