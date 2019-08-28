'10-hour lines are not a sign of success:' How Galaxy's Edge is preserving the Disney guest experience

Stormtroopers interact with attendees during the unveiling of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney Co.'s Disneyland theme park in Anaheim, California, May 29, 2019.

When you land on the outer rim planet of Batuu, you may notice bubbling pods of blue and green milk, stormtroopers interrogating citizens or even the sound of a TIE Fighter zipping overhead. What you won't notice are lines.

During its earnings report earlier this month, Disney CEO Bob Iger noted that park attendance at its domestic Disney Parks fell 3% in the fiscal third quarter. The cause was attributed to its decision to block out annual passholders and raise park ticket prices as well as a fear from potential parkgoers that lines would be unbearable as the company opened the gates to its Galaxy's Edge attraction in Anaheim, California.

While some analysts have speculated that this is a sign that the new Star Wars-themed land was not well-received by fans, but Disney said it all went according to plan.

"One of the wins that we had with the opening of the original Galaxy's Edge is that we didn't have the waits," Bob Chapek, chairman of parks, experiences and products, said.

"The deep secret is that we don't intend to have lines. And somehow it's been spun into 'well, geez people aren't coming, it must have not been a huge success.' No, that's the point," he said. "If you build in enough capacity, the rides don't go down and it operates at 99% efficiency, you shouldn't have 10-hour lines."

"So, 10-hour lines are not a sign of success," he said. "It should be seen as a sign of, frankly, failure."