'10-hour lines are not a sign of success:' How Galaxy's Edge is preserving the Disney guest experience

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Why record low bond yields could keep heading lower as market...

Bond yields are heading south, and there appears to be no stopping them for now.

Market Insiderread more

Federal agents raid home of United Auto Workers union President...

The raid comes as the union and Big Three Detroit automakers are negotiating new contracts for 158,000 UAW workers.

Autosread more

Bashing China could be the Democrats' ticket to the White House

There's a good chance the same voters who say they don't like "Trump's tariffs" will support them if they're promoted by Warren, Sanders or Biden. But none of the candidates...

Politicsread more

Homeowners are sitting on a record amount of cash

The combination of rising home prices and falling mortgage rates has U.S. homeowners sitting on a veritable fortune in home equity. The collective amount of money borrowers...

Real Estateread more

NFL should let players use CBD to manage pain: Hall of Fame RB...

"It's worked for me. It's worked for a lot of players," the two-time Denver Broncos Super Bowl champion says.

Health and Scienceread more

Wealthy former Hillary Clinton donor Rosenberg uses shell company...

Rosenberg's company, SR 2018 LLC, is listed as a six-figure donor to the Trump Victory committee and it also sent checks directly to Trump's campaign.

2020 Electionsread more

Disney's Galaxy's Edge's lower foot traffic was intentional

When you land on the outer rim planet of Batuu, you may notice bubbling pods of blue and green milk, stormtroopers interrogating citizens or even the sound of a TIE Fighter...

Entertainmentread more

J&J is at risk of losing AAA credit rating following Oklahoma...

Moody's revised its outlook on J&J's top-tier credit rating to "negative" from "stable" reflecting the company's financial exposure to opioid-related litigation.

Health and Scienceread more

Airlines waive change and cancellation fees as Hurricane Dorian...

Hurricane Dorian spun through the northern Caribbean as a Category 1 storm on Wednesday, prompting airlines to waive change fees for affected travelers.

Airlinesread more

China's playing the long game in the trade war

China is accelerating efforts in other countries to reduce its reliance on the U.S., while strengthening its domestic market.

Marketsread more

The Fed's efforts to stay out of politics just got a lot tougher...

The Fed and its long-held independence crucial to its decision-making are facing a test perhaps like never before.

The Fedread more

Economist Jim O'Neill warns the US economy may be too dependent...

"The U.S. economy is increasingly dependent on an over-leveraged consumer. It's like on some ways like in 2008," O'Neill says.

Economyread more
Entertainment

'10-hour lines are not a sign of success:' How Galaxy's Edge is preserving the Disney guest experience

Sarah Whitten@sarahwhit10
Key Points
  • During its earnings report earlier this month, Disney CEO Bob Iger noted that park attendance at its domestic Disney Parks was down about 3% in the fiscal third quarter. 
  • While some analysts have speculated that this is a sign that Galaxy's Edge was not well-received by fans, Disney said it all went according to plan.
  • The company has already set up a virtual queue line that guests can use if a ride's line gets too long. This allows guests to enjoy other aspects of the park and then return when it's time to go on the ride.
Stormtroopers interact with attendees during the unveiling of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney Co.'s Disneyland theme park in Anaheim, California, May 29, 2019.
Patrick T. Fallon | Bloomberg | Getty Images

When you land on the outer rim planet of Batuu, you may notice bubbling pods of blue and green milk, stormtroopers interrogating citizens or even the sound of a TIE Fighter zipping overhead. What you won't notice are lines.

During its earnings report earlier this month, Disney CEO Bob Iger noted that park attendance at its domestic Disney Parks fell 3% in the fiscal third quarter. The cause was attributed to its decision to block out annual passholders and raise park ticket prices as well as a fear from potential parkgoers that lines would be unbearable as the company opened the gates to its Galaxy's Edge attraction in Anaheim, California.

While some analysts have speculated that this is a sign that the new Star Wars-themed land was not well-received by fans, but Disney said it all went according to plan.

"One of the wins that we had with the opening of the original Galaxy's Edge is that we didn't have the waits," Bob Chapek, chairman of parks, experiences and products, said.

"The deep secret is that we don't intend to have lines. And somehow it's been spun into 'well, geez people aren't coming, it must have not been a huge success.' No, that's the point," he said. "If you build in enough capacity, the rides don't go down and it operates at 99% efficiency, you shouldn't have 10-hour lines."

"So, 10-hour lines are not a sign of success," he said. "It should be seen as a sign of, frankly, failure."

Exterior of the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run ride at Disney's Galaxy's Edge.
Disney

During a recent trip to the California version of Batuu, it was hard to spot a line that took longer than a few minutes to get through. Even the Millennium Falcon: Smuggler's Run ride, which had wait times of between 35 and 55 minutes during the three days that CNBC attended, was a speedy experience.

Chapek's comments were clearly about the recent opening of NBCUniversal's new coaster Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike ride at Islands of Adventure. During its opening days, estimated queue times were between eight and 10 hours. Parkgoers who wanted to ride the attraction basically spent the whole day waiting for one ride.

Chapek said he expects a similar lack of lines when the Galaxy's Edge land opens Thursday at Disney's Hollywood Studios, as well as when the new Rise of the Resistance ride opens in December in Orlando, Florida and in January in Anaheim.

"Our goal is to make sure when we launch Rise of the Resistance, it's a success under the guest experiential definition," he said.

The company has already set up a virtual queue line that guests can use if a ride's line gets too long. This allows guests to enjoy other aspects of the park and then return when it's time to go on the ride.

"We don't define success as a picture of a long line," Chapek said.

Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal and CNBC.

VIDEO4:1504:15
Disney Parks chairman talks Galaxy's Edge opening
Entertainment