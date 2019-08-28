Elon Musk: Computers will surpass us 'in every single way'

Bond yields are heading south, and there appears to be no stopping them for now.Market Insiderread more
Stocks in Asia slipped Thursday morning as investors continue to watch the yield curve in U.S. Treasurys, which inverted further overnight.Asia Marketsread more
China's military has rotated a new batch of troops into Hong Kong describing the move as routine, state media said on Thursday, as protests continue to rock the Asian...China Politicsread more
Tesla CEO Elon Musk pointed to advances in artificial intelligence as evidence that we are smarter than computers in fewer and fewer realms.Technologyread more
The raid comes as the union and Big Three Detroit automakers are negotiating new contracts for 158,000 UAW workers.Autosread more
Saudi Arabia's stock exchange, the Tadawul, has officially completed its full inclusion on the MSCI emerging markets index.Marketsread more
As American companies plan to move their manufacturing bases outside China, Southeast Asian countries could be the big winners, says General Atlantic's Sandeep Naik.Traderead more
China has blamed Western powers for meddling in the Hong Kong protests — that perceived interference could lead to a "hardening of positions," according to a professor at...China Politicsread more
There's a good chance the same voters who say they don't like "Trump's tariffs" will support them if they're promoted by Warren, Sanders or Biden. But none of the candidates...Politicsread more
The combination of rising home prices and falling mortgage rates has U.S. homeowners sitting on a veritable fortune in home equity. The collective amount of money borrowers...Real Estateread more
A former employee in Google's legal department accuses its legal chief of having an extramarital relationship with her.Technologyread more
Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday said that computers are getting smarter than humans in more and more spheres and that the trend will continue.
"We will be far, far surpassed in every single way. I guarantee it," Musk said to Jack Ma, chairman of Alibaba, at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai.
The comments highlight an evolving landscape in technology, including in artificial intelligence, an area technology companies are tapping to enhance their products and sell to businesses.
Musk pointed to advances in chess and the Chinese board game of Go as evidence of progress in AI.
"Your cell phone could crush the world champion of chess, literally," Musk told Ma.
He talked about how in the future technology from Neuralink, a start-up he co-founded, could give people a way to boost their skills in certain subjects. The company is seeking to draw on AI for augmenting people's cognitive capabilities with brain-machine interfaces. The company is not there yet, though.
"The first thing we should assume is we are very dumb," he said. "We can definitely make things smarter than ourselves."
Ma had a different view, suggesting that a computer has never spawned a human being, or even a mosquito.
"I've never in my life, especially [in the] last two years, when people talk about AI, human beings will be controlled by machines," he said. "I never think about that. It's impossible."
And Ma said that he does not want to play chess or Go against a machine. These games were designed for people to play against each other, he said.
"I'll be happy to see two computers fight each other," Ma added.
The Tesla chief has spoken previously about AI. In 2017 he suggested that competition among nations in AI could lead to World War III.
Tesla has sought to do more in AI. Musk revealed that Tesla was working on a custom AI chip in 2017, and last month he said the automaker would "most likely" start retrofitting older vehicles with its chips by the end of 2019.
In 2015 Musk co-founded OpenAI as an AI research nonprofit. He left the board last year. He said in a tweet earlier this year that OpenAI and Tesla were at times both trying to hire the same people, and that he and OpenAI didn't always see eye to eye.
WATCH: Could Tesla survive without Elon Musk at the helm? Experts discuss