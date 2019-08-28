Georgia GOP Sen. Johnny Isakson will resign at the end of the year due to health issues

From real estate and retail stores to classic cars and art, the weakest segment of the American economy right now is the very top.Wealthread more
A key part of the U.S. yield curve inverted even further Wednesday morning, exacerbating fears of an impending recession.Bondsread more
Eighteen months into the trade battle with President Donald Trump, China has come to terms that it's fighting a forever war as conflicts have spread well beyond trade.Marketsread more
The combination of rising home prices and falling mortgage rates has U.S. homeowners sitting on a veritable fortune in home equity. The collective amount of money borrowers...Real Estateread more
President Trump criticized Puerto Rico on Wednesday as Tropical Storm Dorian threatened to descend on the island.Politicsread more
The raid comes as the union and Big Three Detroit automakers are negotiating new contracts for 158,000 UAW workers.Autosread more
With gas prices at a 3-year low for the Labor Day weekend, more Americans will head out on road trips for the holiday. Depending on where they live, they might have more money...Personal Financeread more
Sen. Johnny Isakson's departure due to health issues will open up another potentially competitive Senate race in the 2020 election.Politicsread more
It didn't take much to end the party in the refinance market. A small tick higher in mortgage rates caused the sudden surge in refinances to retreat just as quickly.Real Estateread more
A retreat into cash is not the answer, despite global economic uncertainty, UBS says.Investingread more
Hudson's Bay will be paid $99.5 million Canadian dollars ($75 million) in cash after the deal closes and a secured promissory note of CA$33.2 million ($25 million) payable in...Retailread more
Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., will resign at the end of the year as he faces various health problems.
In a statement Wednesday, the 74-year-old lawmaker said his Parkinson's disease has advanced. In addition, he has undergone physical therapy following a fall in July and had a procedure to remove a growth on his kidney this week.
"With the mounting health challenges I am facing, I have concluded that I will not be able to do the job over the long term in the manner the citizens of Georgia deserve," Isakson said. "It goes against every fiber of my being to leave in the middle of my Senate term, but I know it's the right thing to do on behalf of my state."
Isakson has represented Georgia in the Senate since 2005. His term ends in January 2023.
The senator's departure creates another potentially competitive race as Republicans and Democrats fight for control of the chamber — and the next president's legislative agenda — next year. Democrats have already targeted incumbent Georgia Republican Sen. David Perdue, who faces reelection in 2020.
Georgia's Republican governor, Brian Kemp, will appoint a successor, then the state will hold an election for the Senate seat on the same day as the 2020 general election, said Tess Hammock, a spokeswoman for the Georgia secretary of state's office.
A special election for his seat would draw intense national interest as Republicans try to defend their 53-47 majority in the Senate.
Democrats have flooded into the race for Perdue's seat following a closer-than-expected gubernatorial race last year. Kemp beat former state House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams by about 1.5 percentage points, giving Democrats hopes of making Georgia into a Senate or even presidential battleground in 2020.
Democrats who hope to challenge Perdue include former lieutenant governor candidate Sarah Riggs Amico and former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson.
Abrams declined to jump into the Democratic primary despite prodding from national party leaders. She now could face pressure to run for Isakson's seat, as well.
Abrams quickly shot down speculation about a Senate run.
"Leader Abrams' focus will not change: she will lead voter protection efforts in key states across the country, and make sure Democrats are successful in Georgia in 2020," a spokesman for the former Georgia lawmaker said. "While she will not be a candidate herself, she is committed to helping Democratic candidates win both Senate races next year.