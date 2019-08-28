Google is facing another EU antitrust probe – this time over its jobs search tool

Google has faced a combined $9.5 billion in antitrust fines from the European Union over the past two years.

Now, yet another EU antitrust case is brewing — this time over its jobs search tool "Google for Jobs."

In a speech Tuesday, EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager drew parallels between Google for Jobs and the company's comparison shopping service, which was the subject of a $2.7 billion EU fine against Google in 2017 for anti-competitive behavior.

"We're looking right now at whether the same thing may have happened with other parts of Google's business – like the job search business known as Google for Jobs," Vestager said.

A European Commission spokesperson confirmed to CNBC a preliminary investigation into Google for Jobs is ongoing but declined to comment on timing or outcome. A preliminary investigation involves gathering information and could, or could not, lead to a formal antitrust probe. Formal EU antitrust investigations can take years to complete and can result in fines of up to 10% of a company's annual revenue.