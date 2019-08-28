You don't need a new computer, here's how to keep your old one running like new

From real estate and retail stores to classic cars and art, the weakest segment of the American economy right now is the very top.Wealthread more
A key part of the U.S. yield curve inverted even further Wednesday morning, exacerbating fears of an impending recession.Bondsread more
It didn't take much to end the party in the refinance market. A small tick higher in mortgage rates caused the sudden surge in refinances to retreat just as quickly.Real Estateread more
A retreat into cash is not the answer, despite global economic uncertainty, UBS says.Investingread more
Hudson's Bay will be paid $99.5 million Canadian dollars ($75 million) in cash after the deal closes and a secured promissory note of CA$33.2 million ($25 million) payable in...Retailread more
Other signals about the economic, such as low jobless claims, help paint a contrasting picture, says Bespoke's Paul Hickey.Marketsread more
There's much talk today about the shipping wars between big-box retailers Walmart and Target and e-commerce giant Amazon. But Best Buy has likewise been chipping away at its...Retailread more
United Airlines is ditching expiration date for frequent flyer miles, in a bid to make the lucrative program more attractive.Airlinesread more
Puris, which is the largest North American pea protein producer, will be able to more than double its pea protein production at an existing facility in Dawson, Minnesota.Food & Beverageread more
Tiffany's quarterly earnings top expectations, but sales fall short. The luxury jeweler also maintained its outlook for the full year.Retailread more
Peloton says in a filing ahead of its IPO that it's riding a consumer trend for fitness and wellness solutions. But it's not reaching those most in need.Technologyread more
If you own a Windows or Mac laptop that's a few years old and starting to feel a bit sluggish, you might be tempted to go out and buy a new one.
Sometimes that sluggishness can be fixed with just a little bit of effort. Yes, there are real cases where your computer might actually need to be replaced, or need new parts, like if the hard drive or battery starts to die. But, before you go out and spend a bunch of money, try some of these tricks. They should help your computer feel like new again.
Whether you're on an Apple Mac computer or a Microsoft Windows machine, you should always keep your computer running the latest possible software. This will help your computer stay more secure and, often, bug fixes and performance enhancements in updates can improve your experience in either macOS or Windows 10. (If you use a Chromebook, Google automatically keeps your software up to date.)
On a Mac, you can check for updates by opening the Apple menu on the top-left, choosing preferences and then picking software update. On Windows, you can simple search for Windows Update in the bottom-left search bar. Open it and check for updates.
Sometimes your hard drive might slow down if it's getting filled up with lots of apps and files. This is particularly true with newer (but faster) SSD drives that are included in modern laptops. You might have a lot of apps that you've installed but don't use. The best thing to do is get rid of them, particularly the larger ones that you aren't using.
You can do this on Windows by doing this:
To uninstall apps on a Mac:
Sometimes your computer might be filled with lots of junk that you don't know about. This can include old temporary cached files, old downloads and more. Here's how to find and get rid of that stuff.
On a Mac:
On a PC:
Maybe your computer just looks old, so give it a good clean. I usually just use a slightly damp cloth to wipe down the external part of my laptop (don't get water anywhere!), but you can also use a product like Lysol daily cleaning wipes without chemical residues to get some of the areas around your keyboard and track pad.
Wipe down the screen with a microfiber cloth, the same sort you use for sunglasses. You can find these for a few bucks on Amazon, or from places like Toddy Gear, which makes microfiber wipes specifically for electronics. Use them instead of anything with a cleaner product, since displays are often covered with protective films that can be damaged by chemicals.
Finally, get a can of compressed air and blow it around the keys, in the cracks around your track pad and clear out any dust that might have collected in the speakers or vents around your laptop. Dust in fan vents can prevent your computer from staying cool, which could also affect performance.
Follow @CNBCtech on Twitter for the latest tech product news.