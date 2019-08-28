This 23-year-old has $11,000 in student loans but still saves $900 a month living in NYC—here's her strategy

Brooklyn resident Elena Haskins is paying off $11,000 in student loans while living in one of the most expensive cities in the world. But the 23-year-old graphic designer is making it work on a $50,000 salary.

She lives "comfortably," she tells CNBC Make It, and even manages to save about $900 a month. "It's an expensive city, but I think if you know where your money is going and you recognize what your priorities are, it's totally doable."

Haskins, who moved to New York City after graduating from Ithaca College in the spring of 2018, saves $330 in her SIMPLE IRA, a tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement plan, and $550 in her high-yield savings account. Plus, her company offers a match on her IRA.

She's able to set aside so much thanks to a simple strategy: She's automated everything. As soon as her paycheck hits her bank account, a percentage of it goes straight to savings before she even sees it. "I like to live my life with the least amount of money available to me," says Haskins. "I put it away in savings automatically so I don't have access to it."