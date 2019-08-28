Airlines waive change and cancellation fees as Hurricane Dorian hits Caribbean

Bond yields are heading south, and there appears to be no stopping them for now.Market Insiderread more
The raid comes as the union and Big Three Detroit automakers are negotiating new contracts for 158,000 UAW workers.Autosread more
There's a good chance the same voters who say they don't like "Trump's tariffs" will support them if they're promoted by Warren, Sanders or Biden. But none of the candidates...Politicsread more
The combination of rising home prices and falling mortgage rates has U.S. homeowners sitting on a veritable fortune in home equity. The collective amount of money borrowers...Real Estateread more
"It's worked for me. It's worked for a lot of players," the two-time Denver Broncos Super Bowl champion says.Health and Scienceread more
Rosenberg's company, SR 2018 LLC, is listed as a six-figure donor to the Trump Victory committee and it also sent checks directly to Trump's campaign.2020 Electionsread more
When you land on the outer rim planet of Batuu, you may notice bubbling pods of blue and green milk, stormtroopers interrogating citizens or even the sound of a TIE Fighter...Entertainmentread more
Moody's revised its outlook on J&J's top-tier credit rating to "negative" from "stable" reflecting the company's financial exposure to opioid-related litigation.Health and Scienceread more
Hurricane Dorian spun through the northern Caribbean as a Category 1 storm on Wednesday, prompting airlines to waive change fees for affected travelers.Airlinesread more
China is accelerating efforts in other countries to reduce its reliance on the U.S., while strengthening its domestic market.Marketsread more
The Fed and its long-held independence crucial to its decision-making are facing a test perhaps like never before.The Fedread more
Airlines are waiving change fees for travelers affected by Hurricane Dorian, which strengthened into a Category 1 storm on Wednesday as it spun through the northern Caribbean.
The storm could make landfall on the east coast of Florida early next week, bringing high winds and "dangerous storm surge," the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warned Wednesday.
American Airlines is waiving change fees for travelers booked to or from 14 airports in the Caribbean this week if they can travel as late as Sept. 7, depending on the airport. JetBlue Airways, Delta Air Lines and Spirit Airlines had similar waivers in place and travelers should check with carriers because permitted rebooking dates vary.
Southwest Airlines extended its storm-related waiver to travelers booked to Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and West Palm Beach during Labor Day weekend. The low-cost airline doesn't have change or cancellation fees but it won't make affected passengers pay the difference in fare to rebook.
August through October is the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season and NOAA forecast earlier this month a higher chance of an above-normal hurricane season than previously expected.