India's central bank handed over billions to the government. Here's how they may spend it

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is displayed outside of the bank's headquarters in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2011.

The Indian government is set to receive a windfall gain from the central bank amid the economy struggling to accelerate growth. Analysts, however, argue that there is limited scope to spending that money.

The Reserve Bank of India said Monday the central bank will transfer 1.76 trillion Indian rupees (about $24.6 billion) as dividend to New Delhi for the year that ended on June 30, 2019. That was higher than what the market had been expecting.

The RBI follows a 12-month period that runs from July to June and pays an annual dividend to the government based on its profits. Dividend is a sum of money paid annually by a company or a bank to its shareholders out of its profits.

Last year, the RBI board formed a committee to look into how much the central bank should hold in its reserves amid a push from the government to access the surplus for stimulus packages.

This week's move from the central bank could provide Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government with some breathing room. However, the move by the government to dip into central bank reserves in order to fund fiscal deficits has received wide criticisms.

On one hand, India needs policies to help prop up growth, which has slowed considerably in recent quarters. On the other hand, it needs to maintain the 3.3% fiscal deficit target set for the current year — or risk denting investor confidence in India.

The government had budgeted for around 900 billion rupees as dividend from the RBI for the year ending March 31, 2020.

Taking into account the interim dividend that the central bank has already paid, the government is set to make additional gains of about 576 billion rupees, or approximately 0.3% of the GDP, according to calculations done by Citi analysts. They explained in a note this week that Monday's announcement removes the possibility of such large transfers over the next several years.